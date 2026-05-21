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Marvel Rivals May 21 Patch Notes: New Savage Adventure Event, Skins, and More

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Hela's Savage Monarch costume in Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • The new Marvel Rivals content update releases on May 21, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.
  • New skins for Daredevil and Peni Parker, along with the Savage Adventure Event, are being added to the game.
  • There will be no server downtime for this hotfix.
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Marvel Rivals Season 8 is a roaring success with the arrival of Devil Dinosaur. While fans are having fun trampling enemies as the king of the monster kingdom, devs are adding new content this week, as revealed in the roadmap. If you are curious about what’s new in the game this week, check out the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the May 21 update (version 20260521) here.

Marvel Rivals May 21 Patch Notes for Version 20260521 Update

The first content update in Marvel Rivals Season 8 goes live on May 21, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. This is not a major update like the one we received last week. Thus, there will be no server downtime. Just update the game and hop back in right away with your squad.

With that said, here are the Marvel Rivals patch notes for the May 21 update, which includes new skins and events:

New In Store

Marvel Rivals new skins coming May 21
Image Credit: NetEase Games

Peni Parker and Daredevil are getting new skins in store this week, and they are as follows:

  • Peni Parker – Peni Parker: The Freshman Bundle
  • Daredevil – Shadowed Start

Limited Time: May 22, 2026, at 2 AM UTC to June 19, 2026, 2 AM UTC

  • Luna Snow – Sonic Trailblazer Ultimate Ability VFX
  • Luna Snow – Sonic Trailblazer Chroma: Citrus Spark & Purple Pulse

Available From: May 21, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

  • Peni Parker: The Freshman Emoji Bundle
  • Peni Parker: The Freshman – Bundle Chroma: Frosty Fall & Berry Blast

Available From: May 22, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

New Event: Savage Adventure

Marvel Rivals Season 8 Savage Adventures Event
Image Credit: NetEase Games

Apart from the new skins in store, the new Marvel Rivals patch notes confirm the arrival of a new event. The Savage Land calls, heroes! Venture into the untamed wilds where dangers lurk at every turn! Complete event missions to earn Ultron‘s Cybernetic Drip costume and its related bundle content for FREE. Other rewards include Hela’s Savage Monarch costume and Luna Snow’s Sonic Trailblazer costume. The Savage Land won’t conquer itself. Suit up!

Event Duration: May 21, 2026, 9 AM UTC to June 25, 2026, 9 AM UTC

While the Marvel Rivals Season 8 Roadmap revealed that a new content update drops on May 22, the dev team is releasing the new patch one day early. And that’s everything new coming in Marvel Rivals with the May 21 update. What do you think about the new skins? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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