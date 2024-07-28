Marvel Confirms Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and Upcoming Avenger Movies’ Titles

- It has been revealed at SDCC 2024 that Robert Downey Jr. will appear as Doctor Doom in Avengers 5.
- Avengers 5 is being titled Avengers Doomsday and will be released in May 2026
- After this Avengers Secret Wars will be released in May 2027.
SDCC 2024 is currently running and is bringing us mindblowing reveals that are taking the internet by storm. However, Marvel might just have made their biggest reveal to date at SDCC 2024. At the event, it has been confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will return to Marvel movies, not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom.
It has been revealed that there are going to be two Avengers movies, the first one being Avengers Doomsday (2026) where Robert Downey Jr. will be introduced as Doctor Doom and after that, Avengers Secret Wars (2027) will be released.
Both the movies will be directed by the Russo Brothers and Avengers Doomsday, along with Robert Downey Junior’s Doctor Doom, will show us the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts together on screen.
The prevailing theory right now is that Avengers Doomsday will tell us that Doctor Doom is a variant of Tony Stark but that is just a speculation. This is a pretty big reveal and let’s wait and see how people react to it. Till then, stay tuned to us for further updates!