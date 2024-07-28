Marvel Confirms Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and Upcoming Avenger Movies’ Titles

SDCC 2024 is currently running and is bringing us mindblowing reveals that are taking the internet by storm. However, Marvel might just have made their biggest reveal to date at SDCC 2024. At the event, it has been confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will return to Marvel movies, not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom. “New mask, same task.”



Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/j1SEjzse3p— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

It has been revealed that there are going to be two Avengers movies, the first one being Avengers Doomsday (2026) where Robert Downey Jr. will be introduced as Doctor Doom and after that, Avengers Secret Wars (2027) will be released. Just announced in Hall H:



The Russo Brothers return to direct Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars. Only in theaters May 2027. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/egTQwYaUTd— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024 Just announced in Hall H:



The Russo Brothers return to direct Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Only in theaters May 2026. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/oqnSwWKnYn— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

Both the movies will be directed by the Russo Brothers and Avengers Doomsday, along with Robert Downey Junior’s Doctor Doom, will show us the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts together on screen.

The prevailing theory right now is that Avengers Doomsday will tell us that Doctor Doom is a variant of Tony Stark but that is just a speculation. This is a pretty big reveal and let’s wait and see how people react to it. Till then, stay tuned to us for further updates!