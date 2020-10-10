Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, was incepted way back in 1976. Since then, the company has produced diverse electronic gadgets including numerous generations of Mac computers, iPods, iPads, and iPhones. So, when one generation of its products get obsolete in the market, Apple adds them to its “list of vintage and obsolete” products. Now, according to a leaked memo, the iPhone-maker is planning to add two more products to this list at the end of this month.

According to recent reports, Apple might add the 2014 15-inch MacBook Pro and the iPhone 5c to its “vintage and obsolete products list”. The leaked memo, procured by Macrumors, revealed that the said products will be added to the list in all countries on October 31.

Earlier this year, we saw Apple add the 5th-gen iPod Touch to the aforementioned list. Now, the cheap and plastic-build iPhone that came alongside the iPhone 5S, back in 2013, will probably make its way to the list with the 2014 MacBook Pro.

Now, previously Apple did not provide any in-store repair service for the vintage or obsolete products. However, since 2018, the company has been providing extended repair service for a few of the products from the list.

So, according to the report, both the iPhone 5c and the 2014 15-inch MacBook Pro will be eligible for in-store repair service indefinitely.