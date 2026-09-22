Kojima Believes PHYSINT Could Be His Biggest-Selling Game Ever

Hideo Kojima has been vocal about his upcoming game after Xbox saved PHYSINT from cancellation by Sony. In a recent interview, the visionary game director said that PHYSINT could be the biggest-selling title he could possibly create in his career.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Kojima discussed his sudden exit from PlayStation. The director said that “This is the biggest-selling title I could possibly create,” so he certainly didn’t expect PHYSINT to end up on Sony’s list of cancelled titles.

For those unaware, Sony decided to stop funding Kojima’s upcoming action-espionage game, PHYSINT, and informed the director of its decision during a Zoom call earlier this year. Sony didn’t even tell Kojima the reason behind PHYSINT’s cancellation.

Image Credit: Xbox

Recently, Bloomberg reported that Kojima’s PHYSINT was cancelled due to budget concerns, exclusivity, and missed deadlines. However, Kojima Productions soon released a statement asking fans to treat the PHYSINT reports with a dose of skepticism.

After Sony withdrew financial support for PHYSINT, Kojima said that he began revising the game’s concept. For now, the director has completed writing PHYSINT’s plot and game concept with essential storyboards. A small part of Kojima Productions has begun creating 3D models of the game’s characters.

In addition, facial scanning for the PHYSINT cast has also started at the studio. Kojima recently unveiled Bill Skarsgård as the game’s lead at Tokyo Game Show 2026. Following Kojima’s departure from Sony, it’s clear that he can’t use Guerrilla Games’ Decima Engine (which was previously used for Death Stranding 2) for PHYSINT.

In the same interview, Kojima said that he has been experimenting with various engines, but hasn’t finalized one yet. Other rumors also suggest Kojima is using Unreal Engine 5 for PHYSINT, the same engine used for OD, as the game’s recent promotional materials were created using Epic Games’ MetaHuman and 3Lateral technology.

Kojima remains confident about PHYSINT, as he sincerely believes “anything espionage is going to be fun, period, no matter what game it is.” Fans have been constantly pleading with Kojima for another Metal Gear game, and PHYSINT just might be that game.