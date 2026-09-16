Fable Being Vital to Xbox’s “DNA” Kept the Reboot Out of Development Troubles

Playground Games’ upcoming Fable reboot has been in development for nearly a decade, with production beginning in 2017 and the game finally set to release on February 23, 2027. Co-founder and game director Ralph Fulton has explained how the series stayed out of trouble during its 10-year-long development cycle, citing its importance in Xbox’s “DNA”.

Speaking to The Guardian, here’s what Fulton had to say about the series’ return after its 10-year-long hiatus: “I genuinely think Fable is an important game. What has protected us over a long development cycle is that so many people within Xbox view Fable as vital to the DNA of the platform.“

He then went on to comment about the importance of Fable to the players and video games overall, saying, “I would go a step further and say it’s important to video games as a whole. It offers a combination of elements that simply doesn’t exist anywhere else.”

Image Credit: Playground Games

For Fable’s developers, reviving the franchise has become more than just another project, as Fulton stated, “As a developer and a player, working on this has made me think about games more deeply than anything else I’ve done. I think it will have that same effect on the people who play it.”

Notably, Microsoft shut down original Fable developer Lionhead Studios in 2016 and canceled Fable Legends, leaving many players to believe the series was gone for good. Fortunately, Forza Horizon 6 (review) developer Playground Games picked up the pieces and started working on a Fable reboot, and it’s genuinely a miracle that the game is coming out next year.

While Fable is undoubtedly part of Xbox’s DNA and that status helped the game avoid problems during its long development cycle, other studios have not received the same treatment. Earlier this year, Xbox announced a major restructure, laying off more than 3,200 employees and parting with studios such as Ninja Theory and Undead Labs.

After Playground delayed Fable twice, the studio is now ready to release the highly anticipated action RPG game next year on February 23.