Raji Kaliyuga Will Let Players Summon Black Holes to Defeat Enemies

Raji Kaliyuga showcased a new gameplay trailer with developer commentary at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026, revealing the game’s core mechanics. In Raji Kaliyuga, players will play as both Raji and her brother Darsh. The characters will swap based on the story events.

Darsh has full mastery over elements, gravity, and energy by controlling Siddhis. The Raji Kaliyuga trailer at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 showed him summoning a black hole to suck enemies into it. Such abilities seem to be core to Darsh’s playstyle. He is also shown throwing projectiles, eviscerating enemies, and much more.

He can skillfully weave between enemies using side steps and shoot spells while keeping a safe distance. Some abilities also use the environment, breaking pillars and throwing them at enemies. Darsh’s abilities also look very similar to Dr. Strange, and it’s likely the core inspiration for the character.

Image Credit: Nodding Heads Games

Compared to Darsh, Raji continues to use her divine trishul. She is a close-combat character and uses her acrobatic abilities to jump between enemies expertly and deal devastating damage. Her attacks look impactful and definitely fun to play. Other than that, both siblings will be fighting together in battle, so you will be able to enjoy a bit of co-op play.

The game will also feature a ton of fun platforming and puzzles, and the story actually looks quite interesting. Raji Kaliyuga will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, and the game is releasing on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

The game has also shifted to the new 3rd person camera view, leaving behind the isometric look. It will definitely bring more players to the game. I am looking forward to what Nodding Heads Games brings with Raji Kaliyuga, and hopefully a release date will be announced soon. What’s your opinion on Raji Kaliyuga? Tell us in the comments section below.