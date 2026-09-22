Insider Claims “Halo Will Be Moving Under Activision” This Week During Xbox Layoffs

Halo could soon shift its base from Halo Studios to Activision Blizzard King (ABK), following new reports about Xbox’s decision to consolidate game studios. The consolidation is more of a studio reorganization, restructuring multiple Xbox game studios into a single unified entity.

The new Halo report comes from popular industry leaker NateTheHate. According to Nate’s comments on ResetEra, Halo “will be moving under Activision Blizzard King“, while other studios will move to different companies within Xbox and Microsoft.

Earlier, Nate also said Microsoft will include Halo Studios in its new round of Xbox layoffs. He claimed that the “Halo news will vary from individual to individual” and that “people will react in a variety of ways” to the series’ new future.

This would mark Halo Studios’ second round of layoffs this year after it laid off multiple employees due to Halo: Campaign Evolved’s mixed reception and disappointing sales. This could be another factor behind the series potentially moving under Activision Blizzard.

Image Credit: Xbox

Xbox will reportedly announce the layoffs tomorrow, September 23, 2026, and reveal Halo’s new home under ABK at the same time. Nate’s claims could still prove false, but given his track record with video game leaks, it’s entirely possible.

Since Halo Studios reportedly outsourced development of Halo: Campaign Evolved to external studios like Ninja Theory and Rare, Microsoft could take the same approach with future Halo games under Activision Blizzard, with the original studio helping.

Previous reports also claimed that the Call of Duty publisher would help on a brand-new Halo game while Sledgehammer Games would develop a new Halo multiplayer title. However, Activision is currently focused on publishing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 with Infinity Ward, so the new Halo game could still be a ways off.

While Halo’s reported move is the biggest development, several other studios will also merge across Xbox and Microsoft, so there’s more to watch for.