Home > News > Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026: Stream Time, How to Watch, and What to Expect

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026: Stream Time, How to Watch, and What to Expect

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026
Image Credit: Xbox
In Short
  • Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 starts on September 17, 2026, at 3:00 AM PDT.
  • The event will be livestreamed on Xbox's official YouTube channel and its US and Japanese social accounts.
  • Confirmed games include Minecraft Dungeons II, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, and more.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 is only hours away, and it will feature many popular games, including Minecraft Dungeons II and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4. But there can also be some big surprises. So, you don’t want to miss out on the event. Here is a complete guide to the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026, where you will learn the stream time, where to watch, and what to expect.

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 Start Date and Time

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 officially goes live on Thursday, September 17, 2026 PDT. Here are the timings for different regions around the world:

RegionStart Time
US (Pacific)September 17, 3:00 AM PDT
US (Mountain)September 17, 4:00 AM MT
US (Central)September 17, 5:00 AM CT
US (Eastern)September 17, 6:00 AM EDT
United KingdomSeptember 17, 11:00 AM BST
Europe (Central)September 17, 12:00 PM CEST
IndiaSeptember 17, 3:30 PM IST
JapanSeptember 17, 7:00 PM JST
ChinaSeptember 17, 6:00 PM CST
AustraliaSeptember 17, 7:30 PM AEST
New ZealandSeptember 17, 10:00 PM NZST

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 Countdown Timer

If you have a hard time converting time zones in your head, you can simply follow our Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 countdown timer:

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 starts in
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Xbox Tokyo Game Show is now live!

How to Watch Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show will be officially broadcast on Xbox’s YouTube and the US and Japanese XBOX social channels. They are broadcasting the show in multiple languages, including ASL, and it is completely free to watch.

Other than official broadcasts, there are many streamers that will co-stream the event on their channels. So, check your favorite streamer first to see whether they are streaming the event.

What To Expect at Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026?

Xbox Tokyo Game has officially revealed that the following games will be streamed or be available to play at the event.

Beyond these, gamers can expect surprise announcements. So, are you ready for Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026? Tell us what you are most excited about in the comments section below.

Related Articles
All 007 First Light Characters and Voice Cast
Ajith Kumar May 27, 2026
Fable Being Vital to Xbox’s “DNA” Kept the Reboot Out of Development Troubles
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 16, 2026
Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus, and Switch Online Are Seeing More Subscription Cancellations Over Rising Costs
Sanmay Chakrabarti Sep 15, 2026
New Xbox Game Pass Changes Will Reportedly Remove Day-One Games Starting Next Year
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 15, 2026
#Tags
Xboxfeatured
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...