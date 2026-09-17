Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026: Stream Time, How to Watch, and What to Expect

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 is only hours away, and it will feature many popular games, including Minecraft Dungeons II and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4. But there can also be some big surprises. So, you don’t want to miss out on the event. Here is a complete guide to the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026, where you will learn the stream time, where to watch, and what to expect.

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 officially goes live on Thursday, September 17, 2026 PDT. Here are the timings for different regions around the world:

Region Start Time US (Pacific) September 17, 3:00 AM PDT US (Mountain) September 17, 4:00 AM MT US (Central) September 17, 5:00 AM CT US (Eastern) September 17, 6:00 AM EDT United Kingdom September 17, 11:00 AM BST Europe (Central) September 17, 12:00 PM CEST India September 17, 3:30 PM IST Japan September 17, 7:00 PM JST China September 17, 6:00 PM CST Australia September 17, 7:30 PM AEST New Zealand September 17, 10:00 PM NZST

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 Countdown Timer

If you have a hard time converting time zones in your head, you can simply follow our Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 countdown timer:

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 starts in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Xbox Tokyo Game Show is now live!

How to Watch Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show will be officially broadcast on Xbox’s YouTube and the US and Japanese XBOX social channels. They are broadcasting the show in multiple languages, including ASL, and it is completely free to watch.

Other than official broadcasts, there are many streamers that will co-stream the event on their channels. So, check your favorite streamer first to see whether they are streaming the event.

What To Expect at Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026?

Xbox Tokyo Game has officially revealed that the following games will be streamed or be available to play at the event.

Minecraft Dungeons II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember

Beyond these, gamers can expect surprise announcements. So, are you ready for Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026? Tell us what you are most excited about in the comments section below.