PHYSINT First Poster and Cast Reveal Prove Kojima Is Cooking Again

Hideo Kojima is currently working on multiple projects, as he mentioned in the 2024 State of Play, where he announced another collaboration with PlayStation apart from the Death Stranding IP, where he’s going back to his roots of creating world-class spy thrillers.

As a result, he announced PHYSINT, which is a mixed media form of live action and video game, a new form of spy thriller that fans have never experienced before. Since it has been a year since its last news, Kojima finally revealed the first look at the title’s poster and announced the cast at Kojima Productions’ 10th Anniversary Beyond the Strand event.

Kojima Reveals First Look at PHYSINT Poster and Cast Members in Latest Teaser

Hideo Kojima revealed a first look concept poster for PHYSINT, which is a new spy thriller IP from Kojima Productions. The poster reveals the protagonist, who is shown to hold a weapon, with the text on the image that says, “Here Comes The Feeling”, a subtle nod to the popular song by Asia, and maybe his iconic Metal Gear IP that he changed the stealth espionage genre with.

Now, since Kojima is once again setting a new bar for espionage action games, he has partnered with PlayStation and a stellar cast to bring this vision to life. The character animation will be done by the company 3Lateral, who are best known for character development on Death Stranding 2. Furthermore, the title is said to be made in the Decima engine, which has received much praise from DS fans.

The cast for PHYSINT was also revealed, which will feature Charlee Fraser (Australian model and actress), Don Lee (Actor/DS2), and Minami Hamabe (Japanese actress). However, this cast will mostly play supporting roles in the game as the titular protagonist has not been revealed yet.

Kojima also showcased the realism of character modeling, where players will be able to move the camera around their characters and observe how realistic the 3D animation will look on a PlayStation console.

When it comes to the main lead in PHYSINT, fans are already speculating the mysterious silhouette to be Robert Pattinson, as earlier this year, Kojima met the actor at the Cannes Film Festival and sang praises about the meeting. Furthermore, it’s no mystery that Kojima has been a fan of Pattinson’s films, and it may come as no surprise if he turns out to be the lead actor for PHYSINT. Maybe it’s time for Robert to step into the shoes of a spy like he once did in Tenet. Wouldn’t you agree?

What did you think about the PHYSINT reveal? Let us know in the comments below!