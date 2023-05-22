iQOO Z7s 5G Launched in India at Under Rs 20,000

iQOO has added a new member to the Z7 family with the arrival of the iQOO Z7s in India. This is a sub-Rs 20,000 5G phone with interesting features like a 90Hz display, 44W fast charging, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more details.

iQOO Z7s 5G: Specs and Features

The iQOO Z7s looks just like the iQOO Z7 and has big rear camera housings placed in a rectangular setup. It has a sleek design and features flat edges. The phone is available in Norway Blue and Pacific Night colorways. Upfront, there’s a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also equips an in-display fingerprint reader.

The camera department is home to a 64MP main snapper with OIS and a 2MP bokeh camera. The selfie shooter stands at 16MP. You can try several camera features like the Bokeh Flare Portrait, Micro Movie, Super Night mode, Double Exposure, slow-motion videos, dual-view video mode, and more.

Under the hood lies a Snapdragon 695 chipset and support for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Extended RAM 3.0 provides access to an additional 8GB of RAM and there’s an option to expand storage (up to 1TB) too.

The iQOO Z7s 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge tech, which can provide a 50% charge in about 24 minutes. The smartphone pays heed to gaming enthusiasts and includes features like Ultra Game mode and Motion Controls. Additional details include an IP54 rating, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, OTG support, and more.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Z7s 5G retails at Rs 18,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB+128GB) and can be bought via Amazon and the company’s website. You can get Rs 1,500 instant cashback on the use of ICICI and HDFC Bank cards but this offer is valid until May 31. Plus, there’s the option to avail of no-cost EMI.

The phone appears like a pretty lucrative package for the price and the kind of features offered. If you are a fan of faster charging, a high refresh rate, or interesting camera specs, this can be your option. What are your thoughts on this? Will you buy the new iQOO Z7s 5G? Let us know in the comments below.