It’s merely been a couple of months since the launch of the flagship iQOO 3 5G. It also landed in India and is a feature-rich offering, except for one little caveat — a standard 60Hz display. Yes, a gaming phone without a higher refresh rate in 2020. Well, iQOO Neo 3 5G was unveiled in China today to write this wrong. It features a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, 44W fast-charging, and a lot more.

iQOO Neo 3: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, iQOO Neo 3 5G does not look a whole lot different from the iQOO 3. You still get a punch-hole display on the front and a rectangular camera cutout on the rear. But, the device now has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles as the power button.

iQOO Neo 3 5G features a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout at the top right and a 144Hz refresh rate. The company has swapped out a 60Hz AMOLED panel, found on the iQOO 3, for an LCD panel but I’m in favor of this decision due to the higher refresh rate. This display touts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2400 resolution, and HDR 10 support.

iQOO Neo 3 5G is the company’s first phone to support a higher refresh rate.

No, this is not a mid-range gaming phone. Instead, iQOO Neo 3 5G can be seen as the slimmed-down version of iQOO 3. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, same as the iQOO 3. It has dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) support and the chipset is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Android 10-based iQOO UI out-of-the-box.

Further, the device features a triple camera array helmed by a 48MP (f/1.79) sensor on the rear. There’s an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera onboard as well. You will also a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper housed in the punch-hole at the top right.

iQOO Neo 3 5G comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery pack and Vivo’s 44W Super FlashCharge fast-charging support. You can fully juice up your device from 0% to 100% in just 58 minutes, says the company.

You get dual-stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, and all of the essential connectivity features, including WiFi 6, Bluetooth high power mode, NFC, and more onboard as well.

Price and Availability

iQOO Neo 3 5G is priced starting at 2,698 yuan (around Rs. 29,000) for the 6GB+128GB base variant. The price tag for all other configurations is listed below:

8GB+128GB – 2,998 yuan (around Rs. 32,250)

12GB+128GB – 3,298 yuan (around Rs. 35,500)

8GB+256GB – 3,398 yuan (around Rs. 36,500)

The smartphone will be available in three colorways (translated from Chinese), namely Dark Night and Sky Blue. iQOO Neo 3 5G is now up for pre-order and will go on sale starting from 29th April.