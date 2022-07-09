Clownfish Wallpaper Makes a Comeback with Latest iOS 16 Developer Beta

Apple recently started rolling out iOS 16 developer beta 3 to iPhones. The update came with a bunch of notable features including Lockdown mode, a security feature that aims to improve the security of iPhones. Among other changes, Apple seems to have brought back the vintage clownfish wallpaper from the original iPhone.

Clownfish Wallpaper Coming Back?

For the uninitiated, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs used the clownfish wallpaper while unveiling the original iPhone back in 2007. However, this particular wallpaper never made it to the iPhone models that went on sale. Now, 15 years later, the wallpaper is making a comeback in the latest iOS 16.3 developer beta.

As first spotted by Twitter users and highlighted by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, some users are seeing the clownfish wallpaper in the latest developer build. However, there are others who are not having the wallpaper despite running the same build. You can check out the tweet and the wallpaper preview below: Some users appear to be seeing a new Clownfish wallpaper in iOS 16 beta 3. This is the wallpaper Steve Jobs used when the original iPhone was announced in 2007 — but it never actually ever shipped with any iPhone. Here we are 15 years later. https://t.co/OLTvb1KVJG— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 6, 2022

According to Reddit user u/ActorVMI, the wallpaper also has a little swipe-up animation. You can download the wallpaper from here, courtesy of 9to5Mac. For those who don’t know, Apple also made a macOS version of the clownfish wallpaper in 2009 alongside the Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard release. If you’re interested to try that out, you can download it from here.

If Apple plans to ship the clownfish wallpaper with iOS 16, we could expect wider availability of the wallpaper in future beta releases. But, nothing is concrete as of now. So, if you’ve installed the latest iOS developer preview, are you seeing the clownfish wallpaper? Let us know in the comments.