iPhone 6 Plus May Soon Become A Vintage Apple Product

Apple is soon to update its vintage Apple products list. The new phone to join the list could be the iPhone 6 Plus, as per a leaked internal memo obtained by MacRumors. That means it has been more than 5 years since Apple stopped selling the iPhone.

iPhone 6 Plus Could be Vintage Soon!

If you are wondering what a vintage Apple product is, you should know that these are the products the company stopped distributing for sale for more than 5 years and less than 7 years. Apple offers its devices’ parts to users and Apple Authorized Centers for around 5 years. Currently, the list includes the iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5C.

To recall, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were launched way back in 2014 and banked high on big displays to take on the Android phones that already came with one. These phones garnered strong demand and the iPhone 6 was selling even in 2018. The Plus model, however, was discontinued in 2016, precisely the reason why it will soon become vintage. Moreover, both phones lost iOS support in 2019 when iOS 13 was released.

But, it doesn’t mean that this iPhone model is now obsolete. Obsolete Apple products need to cross the 7-year mark of no sale. That means the iPhone 6 Plus could be one in 2023. As for the iPhone 6, there are chances it might become a vintage product 2 years later.

For those who don’t know, the current obsolete Apple iPhones are the first iPhone, iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB, iPhone 3G (8GB, 16GB), iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB, iPhone 3GS (8GB), iPhone 3GS (16GB, 32GB), iPhone 4 CDMA, iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB), iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB, iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black, and iPhone 4S (8GB).

There are more Apple products in the Vintage/ Obsolete list and you can check them out from over here. This might not be good news for many iPhone 6 Plus users who should probably upgrade. Are you one of them? How do you feel about this? Let us know in the comments below.