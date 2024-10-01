iPhone 17 Pro Might Ditch Volume Keys and Add a Completely New Button

Apple has been playing the ‘Button’ saga lately. Last year, the giant added a new Action Button to the iPhone 15 Pro models, and now we have a brand-new Camera Control button across the entire iPhone 16 lineup. It seems Apple won’t stop here, with rumors pointing that next year’s iPhone 17 Pro could house another button. According to the leaker Majin Bu, Apple is testing its iPhone 17 Pro with a new button that replaces the existing Volume keys. Also, it will remove the not-so-loved Action Button completely. From what I've been told, it looks like Apple is testing an iPhone 17 Pro with a new button that will replace the volume buttons and the action button that have been removed.



It means Apple will combine the Volume keys and the Action Button with a single button on the iPhone 17 Pro. At the moment, it seems unclear how the button will work. That said, we might expect something similar to the Camera Control button. Apple might allow users to adjust the volume with a swipe and trigger customizable shortcuts with presses. Unlike the current Action Button that only responds to press & hold actions, the new button might let you do a lot more with light and hard presses, just like Camera Control on iPhone 16.

We already know that Apple is working on the iPhone 17 series, which will arrive in 2025. Also, there have been strong rumors that Apple will launch a new iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air, which will replace the Plus model. It could be the ultra-slim iPhone amongst the entire lineup.

To achieve a sleek and thin design, Apple might be experimenting with all sorts of ideas, including new buttons and functionality. If the iPhone 17 Slim/Air has fewer button cutouts in the thin metal frame, it will be more durable and can withstand accidental bending. Otherwise, the iPhone 17 Slim might not be as durable, since it’s likely to be super thin. So, it makes sense to introduce the new rumored physical button across the entire lineup.

With new buttons also comes the learning curve. If the rumored iPhone 17 Pro Action-Volume button sees the daylight, you have to adjust the volume with a swipe. It won’t be a bad change, but it might not be as easy as pressing the volume keys.

We might miss the volume keys as we miss the classic Mute switch on the iPhone. By combining the Action button and volume keys, I hope Apple improves the overall functionality. It should feel like an upgrade, not just another unnecessary change. Anyways, whenever Apple introduces any new changes, people get used to it with time.

It’s worth knowing that Majin Bu has a mixed track record, so we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt for now. Also, it’s possible that Apple is experimenting with various design prototypes, so there’s no certainty that this specific concept will be implemented.