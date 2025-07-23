AppleCare One Just Launched to Protect All Your Devices with One Plan

AppleCare subscription is worth paying the extra if you are buying a new Apple device, but the fees can add up quickly if you want to cover multiple devices. To solve this, Apple has just announced a new AppleCare One plan that covers up to three devices under a single plan.

The Cupertino giant announced the new subscription tier in its recent blog post. The new AppleCare One subscription bundles the same perks as AppleCare+ for up to 3 devices at $19.99/ month. However, if you need to add more, then you will have to pay an additional $5.99/ month for each device.

Image Credit: Apple

The benefits include unlimited repairs for accidental damages like drops and spills, 24/7 priority support from Apple experts, quick and convenient Apple-certified service, and battery coverage. The plan also covers theft and loss protection for iPhone, iPad, and the Apple Watch.

The best part about this plan is that customers can add their existing devices that are up to 4 years old as long as they are in good condition. This removes the 60-day window to get AppleCare+ which is great news for many who didn’t opt to get the cover initially.

The plan is available for iPhones, iPads, and Macs in the United States, and users can sign up for AppleCare One starting tomorrow, or visit their nearest Apple Store.