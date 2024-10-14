Invincible Season 3 Release Date Has Been Leaked and It’s Sooner than You’d Expect

After a mid-season break, the second course of the Invincible Season 2 returned earlier this year. Mark Grayson once again faced a bigger threat from his past, which made the second season a riveting ride from the beginning to the end. The new season ended with 8 episodes, and we were left to wonder: When is Invincible season 3 coming out? Because after season 1 ended, it took more than two years for the production team to return with season 2.

We don’t have to wait for a longer period anymore as a leaked teaser clip has surfaced online, which gave away the release date of season 3 of Invincible. Earlier, Robert Kirkman confirmed we will get to learn more about season 3 this year. In an unexpected turn of events, the leaked teaser suggests that Invincible season 3 is slated to air on February 6, 2025. Moreover, the leaked clip also suggests that there will be no mid-season break for season 3. https://twitter.com/jacejohons4n/status/1845542277277417969

The teaser showcases a conversation between our hero Mark and Cecil Stedman about the aftermath of the events in season 2. Towards the end of the clip, they both tease about the ongoing production of season 3. Although the teaser looks so legit, I suggest everyone take this news with a grain of salt for now. We are bound to hear more about Invincible Season 3 later this year, as mentioned by the creator. So, stay tuned for the official announcement, and in the meantime, let us know your thoughts about Invincible Season 3’s release in the comments below.