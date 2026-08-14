Marvel’s Wolverine Has a Self-Healing Suit so Players Don’t Fight in “Shredded Rags,” Insomniac Says

Logan’s self-healing suit became one of the biggest memes from Marvel’s Wolverine extended gameplay trailer at the June 2026 State of Play. So, Insomniac took it upon themselves to address why Logan’s suit heals the way it does.

In an interview with IGN, Insomniac stated that they had to find the “right balance” between the combat in Wolverine and the practical demands of gameplay. But right as Marvel’s Wolverine release date draws closer, debate around its suit mechanics has already begun.

Marvel’s Wolverine Won’t Leave Logan Fighting Baddies in Shredded Rags

Insomniac’s head of technology, Mike Fitzgerald, explained in an IGN interview that “You can’t play through most of the game wearing just shredded rags on his body.”

“So we find the right balance between clothing that reflects the gameplay you’re doing and this brutal combat and the realities of that, and then finding the right moments to have it restore itself so you get that right cinematic feel of Wolverine”, said Fitzgerald.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

Some fans theorized that in-universe technology, such as nanotech, would explain Wolverine’s self-healing suit. However, Insomniac has confirmed that the mechanic is purely a gameplay decision. We’ve already seen another Insomniac title, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, trying to play it safe with Spidey’s suit mechanics, which at the time seemed quite gimmicky as well.

Adding to the argument, Insomniac’s senior project director, Jess Reiner-Reed, added, “Early on you would be playing through missions and your clothes are shredded for way too long. You don’t feel as powerful as you’re playing through. So yeah, we definitely found that right balance was the right thing to say.”

Marvel’s Wolverine brutal rage mode shows how intense the action will be in the game, with enemies like The Hand and Reavers attacking Logan from every side. So, he’d be naked in two minutes, at most, if his suit didn’t heal itself. Adding to this, Fitzgerald also expanded on Insomniac’s new blood-tech designed for Marvel’s Wolverine.

“We invested a lot in how damage is reflected on him in his suit, on enemies and their suits,” he said. “And then as you attack them, the blood sprays coming off them are some really interesting fluid tech. So it’s not just pre-baked visual effects. These are actual blood particles coming out.”

With the new blood technology, Insomniac has also confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine will run at 60 FPS with ray tracing on the base PS5. It’s no surprise that the studio is going all out with their next Marvel outing, even though Marvel’s Wolverine is not open-world, just like other Insomniac superhero titles.