Intel Processor Is Replacing Pentium and Celeron Branding in 2023

Intel is introducing a new branding for its processors. The new Intel Processor branding will replace the existing Intel Pentium and Celeron brandings next year, bidding goodbye to the branding it has been using for around 30 years. Here are the details.

New Intel Processor Branding Introduced

The new Intel Processor branding will be meant for the future budget “essential” products, which will be introduced in 2023. The aim is to streamline all its branding and provide users with simpler choices while making a purchase.

Intel Processor will include multiple mobile processor families under its brand name. However, there’s no word on how the company will differentiate between the low-end and mid-range PC processors.

For those who don’t know, the Celeron processors are meant for affordable PCs, offering low-end specs. The Pentium processors, on the other hand, were meant for mid-range laptops. The first Pentium processor was introduced in 1993 for high-end desktops, while the first Celeron processor came out in 1998.

Josh Newman, Intel Vice President and Interim General Manager of Mobile Client Platforms, in a statement, said, “Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points. The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs.“

It is also revealed that Intel will still provide the same products and benefits with its products. Plus, the Pentium and Celeron brandings for the existing products will remain unchanged.

With this, Intel also wants to focus on its high-end Intel Core, Intel Evo, and Intel vPro brandings. There’s no word on whether or not the company will go on to simplify things for the Core lineup too. Proper details on Intel’s brand structure will be revealed once this change goes live. We will let you know if something more interesting pops up. So, stay tuned.