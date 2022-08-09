Intel Arc Pro A-Series GPUs Introduced; Check out the Details!

Intel has introduced the Arc Pro A-series of GPUs. The range includes the Intel Arc Pro A30M GPU, the Intel Arc Pro A40, and the Intel Arc Pro A50 as the first products of the series. Here are the details to check out.

Intel Arc Pro A-Series GPUS: Details

The new Intel Arc Pro A-series GPUs come with highlighting features like ray-tracing hardware and machine learning elements. They also support the industry-first AV1 hardware encoding acceleration.

While the Intel Arc Pro A30M is meant for mobile form factors, the Arc Pro A40 (single slot) and the Arc Pro A50 (dual slot) are meant for small-form laptops.

Intel Arc Pro A40 GPU

The Arc Pro A30M has 3.50 TFLOPs of peak performance, 4GB GDDR6 of RAM, and 35-50w peak power. The Arc Pro A40 also supports 3.50 TFLOPs of GPU power but comes with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM and 50W peak power. The Arc Pro A50 has 4.80 TFLOPs of peak performance, 6GB of GDDR6 RAM, and 75W Peak power.

There’s support for 2 monitors with a UHD display (60Hz), 1 with an ultra-wide UHD (240Hz), 2 at UHD (120Hz), and 4 at 4K (60Hz). Plus, the new GPU series comes with support for Dolby Vision and up to PCIe 4.0 x 16 (x8 Electrical) with 3.0 backwards compatibility.

Additionally, the new GPUs also include certifications from popular professional software applications while including support for media and entertainment apps like Blender. They also come with support for the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit to run open-source libraries.

The new Intel Arc Pro A-series GPUs will be available later this year. While Intel says the new GPUs will be a part of devices by “leading mobile and desktop ecosystem partners,” there’s no word on the specific device just yet.