How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Director Claps Back at Fans Over Astrid Casting Backlash

When the How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie was announced, fans were skeptical about the quality DreamWorks would present. However, after watching the trailer, their skepticism went flying out the window. However, when behind-the-scenes stills were released online, fans started to criticize the casting of Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon live-action adaptation. Nico Parker is an actress of color who has been cast as Astrid, while the character in the original 2010 animated movie was white. Director Dean DeBlois has today responded to the backlash, so let’s find out what he has to say to the fans online.

Dean DeBlois Says Nico Parker Was the Best Choice for Astrid

Image Credit: Universal Pictures (via YouTube/Universal Pictures, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/ Beebom)

Recently, someone commented on a How to Train Your Dragon page (unofficial) supporting the casting of Nico Parker as Astrid. Dean DeBlois apparently stumbled that comment and clapped back at haters stating why Nico Parker is the best choice to play Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie.

He mentioned how multiple actors were auditioned who looked like the animated version but Nico was the one who perfectly embodied the spirit of the original character. He also took a screenshot of the comment made by him and posted it on his Instagram account. In the official statement, he said:

“We auditioned many actors for the roles, including actors who looked like their animated counterparts. But we chose the actors who best embodied the spirit and personality of the characters, since the tribe in this version is made up of descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings had ever traveled (which historically was far and wide – Vikings mixed with many cultures). Still, we’re crafting a fantasy, not historical fact, and all will be revealed in time. We’re not making a shot for shot remake. We just struck close to key moments to honor the original – which I remain very proud of. The tease features a few of those moments. Instead of a completely new tale, we aimed to embellish and deepen, without abandoning the story that fans love.”

In this response clapping back at the fans trying to create unnecessary drama, he also justified how Astrid being of color is historically and according to the lore of the movie’s universe. He emphasized that the movie is not a historical piece but a fantasy while revealing that the How to Train Your Dragon live-action is not going to be a frame-to-frame copy of the 2010 movie and will have its own ethos as well.

In my opinion, as long as an actor can carry out a role as intended, I don’t think there is any issue in the casting unless it’s a biopic or a non-fictional story. What do you think about DeBlois’ response to the controversy? Let us know in the comments below.