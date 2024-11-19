How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Trailer Is Here, and It Looks Gorgeous

Almost all of us have at least once in our lives watched the animated movie, How to Train Your Dragon. So, when the news of a live-action remake releasing in 2025 came to light, the internet completely lost its cool and was eager to see what Hiccup and Toothless would look like. Well, it seems like the wait has come to an end, thanks to the trailer of How To Train Your Dragon’s live-action adaptation being leaked online officially out.

How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Remake Trailer is Here

Yes, we have seen the leaked trailer making the rounds of social media platforms right now. We are not going to link it here, for obvious reasons, but you can catch a glimpse before it’s taken down .

[UPDATE] – The official one-minute-long trailer for How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie is here, and we can finally link it here for you. Check it out:

My first thought…umm…the leaked trailer for the How To Train Your Dragon live-action movie is absolutely gorgeous.

We get to see Mason Thames as Hiccup in the iconic scene of him touching Toothless for the first time and, let me tell you, he looks exactly how you would have imagined a real-life Hiccup to look like. The live-action has done a one-to-one take of the Hiccup-Toothless introduction scene from the animated movie here.

The same goes for Gerard Butler who reprises his role in the live-action as Stoick the Vast. He is also the one who voiced Stoick, Hiccup’s father, in the animated movies. Furthermore, the trailer confirms that the live-action movie will be a complete remake of the original 2010 animated film with the same storyline.

We don’t wish to give away too much detail, but Toothless looks even better and refined than its old animated self. Plus, the environment and the CGI seem almost natural, making me quite excited for this live-action adaptation.

Image Credit: DreamWorks Animation

The filming for the movie wrapped in early 2024, and the team seems to have spent months editing and refining the VFX and CGI, which is evident in the leaked trailer. After months of hard work, the How To Train Your Dragon live-action movie will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

With that said, since the movie is set to release in June of next year, Dreamworks Animation could have been planning to release the trailer ahead of the holidays. However, the trailer found its way to the internet ahead of time so there is a possibility that the studio might release it early (and it did!).

If you have watched the trailer, what are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below.