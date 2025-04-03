Home > News > How to Train Your Dragon 2 Live-Action Announced Before First Film’s Debut

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Live-Action Announced Before First Film’s Debut

Toothless and Hiccup in How To Train Your Dragon 4
Image Credit: Universal Pictures (via YouTube/Universal Pictures, Screenshot By Aparna Ukil/Beebom)
In Short
  • How to Train Your Dragon live-action is set to release on June 13, 2025.
  • Surprisingly, the creators have announced a sequel movie before the film's release at CinemaCon.
  • The second film is set to release on June 11, 2027.

The live-action film How to Train Your Dragon, which will be released theatrically on June 13, 2025, is one of the anticipated titles of 2025. HTYD has been a massive franchise, thanks to the incredibly popular animated films. However, Universal Pictures wanted to expand its horizons and bring this story to more people through live action.

The first live-action film set to release this year is in June, so we are only a couple of months away from seeing a new version of Toothless and Hiccup. It’s hard to judge a movie before its release, but fans are confident that the live-action will be good. Also, it seems like the studio has more than enough faith in the live-action version of HTYD. That’s because recently, Universal Pictures announced How to Train Your Dragon 2, the sequel to the first film, with a fancy teaser revealing its logo.

It’s very rare for the creators to announce a sequel, whether it’s a movie or a TV show, before the first project’s release. However, in some instances, the creators are confident that their project will bring a lot of money, so they go one step further to surprise fans with the announcement of a sequel. Well, such is the case with How to Train Your Dragon live action.

Dean DeBlois, the mind who gave us the animated film series and is also responsible for the live-action, announced the sequel during the CinemaCon event on April 2, 2025. Fans were expecting to see another glimpse of the first movie, but hardly anyone expected that the creator would throw in an announcement for a sequel. On top of that, Dean also confirmed that How to Train Your Dragon will release on June 11, 2027.

Toothless and Hiccup’s story deserves every bit of love. Now, we hope that the live-action version meets everyone’s expectations, which, obviously, are extremely high — all thanks to the popularity of the animated film series.

