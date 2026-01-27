How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Sequel Starts Filming

How to Train Your Dragon is one such franchise that can never get old. The original animated film, featuring the story of an unlikely friendship between a human boy and a night fury dragon, was released in 2010. Since then, it has evolved with the recent addition being the 2025 live-action adaptation starring Mason Thames as the lead boy, Hiccup. How to Train Your Dragon live-action sequel was announced even before the first film was released, and now, finally, we have some good news for the curious fandom.

How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action 2 Enters Production

The Canadian filmmaker, Dean DeBlois, who actively participated in the making of the original film series and served as a writer and director for How to Train Your Dragon (2025), has recently shared a picture captioned, ‘Back in the saddle! Day 1 of principal photography on HTTYD2. The adventure begins.’ In the picture, he is smiling while holding a clapperboard. In addition, the image also teased the new red logo for the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 11, 2027.

Image Credits: Instagram/@dean.deblois

Thames will be back as Hiccup, with Nico Parker as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gobber, and Gerard Butler as Stoick. There will also be some more recurring faces joined by the newcomers. These include Cate Blanchett as Valka, Hiccup’s mother. It’s good news for those who have been fans of the animated films, isn’t it? Apart from her, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson has been cast as Drago, the antagonist of the sequel.

The first live-action film won hearts with its excellent cast and the overall execution of the events, along with the CGI. So, fans are now extremely curious to see how things turn out for the sequel; if it really will live up to the expectations, or if it will be a sequel that no one wanted. Regardless, if the movie actually holds up in terms of CGI, it will definitely make the fandom happy. That’s because we all know that the story of the second film is one of the best in the franchise.