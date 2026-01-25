Home > News > How to Get UFO Lucky Blocks in Escape Tsunami For Brainrots

How to Get UFO Lucky Blocks in Escape Tsunami For Brainrots

In Short
  • Players can get the UFO Lucky Block from the UFO Spin or purchasing it from the in-game store.
  • Opening it rewards with a Secret, Celestial or Divine brainrot.
  • The brainrots obtained from UFO Lucky Block can be mutated.

The new UFO Event in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots brings a lot of exciting rewards and new mutations. One of them is the UFO Lucky Block, which you can get in this event. Opening the UFO Lucky Block can give you some of the rare brainrots in the game. In this guide, learn how you can get UFO Lucky Blocks in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots and the rewards you can get from them.

How to Obtain UFO Lucky Blocks in Escape Tsunami For Brainrots

There are two different ways to obtain UFO Lucky Blocks in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots: UFO Spin and spending Robux. Here’s a detailed process to get them:

UFO Spin

The primary way to get a UFO Lucky Block in ETB is from UFO Spins. If you turn left from where you spawn, a purple-black wheel will be there. You need 20 UFO coins to spin the UFO wheel once. There is a 0.1% chance that you’ll get a UFO Lucky Block, alongside other UFO brainrots in the game.

UFO Spin

Spending Robux

If you don’t want to grind coins and gamble with your luck, then spending Robux might be a better option for you. You can buy one UFO Lucky Block from the in-game shop by spending 99 Robux. There are some other bundle available, which are as follows:

  • 3 UFO Lucky Block: 249 Robux
  • 10 UFO Lucky Block: 888 Robux
UFO Lucky Block In-game Store

You can go for the second option, but make sure that you don’t dry out your bank account.

Escape Tsunami For Brainrots UFO Lucky Block Stats and Value

Well, getting the UFO Lucky Block in the game and placing it in your base won’t help you earn tons of money within seconds. You must open the block to get its rewards. Once you open the UFO Lucky Block in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots, there is a chance to get some of the brainrot mutations on a random Secret, Celestial or Divine brainrots like Avocadini Antilopini, Martino Gravitino, Galactio Fastasma and more.

Each of the brainrot has a varied income per second, that can help you make a lot of money. But don’t worry, since opening this block can give you a unit with the mutation of the current ongoing event. We recommend that you check our Mutation guide, and open the UFO Lucky Block during the event which has the highest mutation multiplier.

And that is all about the UFO Lucky Blocks in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots. So, did you manage the Lucky Block? What is the rarest unit you got from this block? Tell us in the comments below.

