Home Hardware How to Check Your Monitor’s Refresh Rate (4 Methods)
how-to-check-monitor-refresh-rate

How to Check Your Monitor’s Refresh Rate (4 Methods)

author-Beebom StaffBeebom Staff -

Are you doubtful that your monitor is not running at the correct refresh rate? In this guide, we will teach you how to check your monitor’s refresh rate on Windows 11 and 10. We already have a guide on how to change your monitor’s refresh rate, so follow that if you learn that your monitor is running at the wrong refresh rate. That said, let’s look at four simple methods to check the refresh rate of your monitor.

1. Find Monitor Refresh Rate on Windows 11 & 10 (Easiest Method)

  • Type “dxdiag” in the Run command window and press Enter.
How to Check Your Monitor’s Refresh Rate (4 Methods)
  • Now, in the DirectX Diagnostic Tool, click on the “Display” tab. Under the device section, scroll down until you find the “Current Display Mode” text. Here, you will find your monitor’s resolution and refresh rate (highlighted in brackets).
How to Check Your Monitor’s Refresh Rate (4 Methods)
  • Perfect! You have learned how to check the refresh rate through the DirectX Diagnostic Tool. Below you will find additional methods as well.

2. Check the Monitor Refresh Rate on Windows 11

  • On Windows 11, start by right-clicking on your desktop and selecting “Display settings” from the context menu.
right-click menu windows 11
  • Next, click on “Advanced display,” which is under the related settings section.
advanced display settings
  • Use the drop-down menu here to select which display you want to view the information for. Now, under “Display Information,” you will find the refresh rate your monitor is currently running at, next to your current resolution.
How to Check Your Monitor’s Refresh Rate (4 Methods)

3. Check the Monitor Refresh Rate on Windows 10

  • On Windows 10 PCs, you first need to right-click on your desktop. Then, click on “Display settings” in the context menu.
How to Check Your Monitor’s Refresh Rate (4 Methods)
  • Next, click on “Advanced display settings,” as shown below.
How to Check Your Monitor’s Refresh Rate (4 Methods)
  • Now, you can select your monitor using the drop-down menu under “Choose a display.” Right under that, you will find your display information, along with the current refresh rate next to “Refresh rate (Hz).
check refresh rate on windows 10

4. Use a Third-Party Tool to Check Your Monitor’s Refresh Rate

  • Open your browser and go to this link to access Blur Buster’s UFO Test for motion blur testing. Using this tool, you can check how smooth your current refresh rate is in contrast to lower refresh rates. It also lets you check your refresh rate easily.
  • Now, on the UFO test website, you can check what’s written next to Refresh Rate to know your monitor’s current refresh rate.
How to Check Your Monitor’s Refresh Rate (4 Methods)
  • Congrats! You have successfully learned how to check your refresh rate using a third-party website as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I tell if my monitor is 144Hz?

You should be able to check your monitor’s maximum refresh rate using its manual, or by looking at its specifications. Also, check the current refresh rate under display settings on Windows 10 and 11.

Is 60Hz refresh rate good for a monitor?

60Hz is the current standard and is good enough for most use cases. Typically, a higher refresh rate offers the most advantages in gaming.

Can HDMI run 144Hz?

Some HDMI cables can run at 144Hz, so you will have to check if your PC’s port as well as your cable supports the desired refresh rate.

Is 60Hz or 144Hz better for gaming?

For gaming, 144Hz is much better than 60Hz. When your refresh rate is higher, the display looks much smoother.

What is the minimum HDMI for 144Hz?

HDMI 2.0 is required for up to 1440p at 144Hz. For running 144Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution though, you will require a HDMI 2.1 cable.

Leave a Reply

REVIEWS
BenQ PD2706UA 4K Monitor review

BenQ PD2706UA Review: A Perfect 4K Productivity Monitor

9.2

The BenQ PD2706UA monitor is here, and it comes with all the bells and whistles that productivity users would appreciate. 4K resolution, factory-calibrated colors, a 27-inch panel, an ergonomic stand that can be adjusted easily, and more. It has many […]