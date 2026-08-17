Hayden Panettiere, Kingdom Hearts and Until Dawn Voice Actor, Passes Away at Age 36

Hayden Panettiere, the actress whose performances reached us through Heroes, Nashville, Scream, Kingdom Hearts, and Until Dawn, has died at the age of 36. Her representative has confirmed the devastating news, and her father, Skip Panettiere, describes her death as a “tragic passing” in a statement to ABC News.

The circumstances surrounding Panettiere’s death have not been publicly established, and her cause of death remains unknown. Hayden Panettiere reportedly passed away on Sunday, August 16, in South Carolina. An investigation is reportedly ongoing.

For gaming audiences, Panettiere became recognizable through two different characters. She voiced Kairi in Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts 2, and Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep. She also portrayed Xion in Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance. With Kingdom Hearts 4 now set to continue the series, her contribution to the franchise is particularly touching to long-time fans.

Her other major performances in the gaming industry were in Until Dawn, where she portrayed Samantha “Sam” Giddings through both voice and motion capture. She also appeared in the 2024 remake in a post-credit sequence. Now that Until Dawn 2 has been announced, Panettiere’s connection to the original game carries bittersweet significance.

Outside gaming, Panettiere was widely known for playing Claire Bennet in Heroes, Juliette Barnes in Nashville, and Kirby Reed in the Scream franchise. She also appeared in some major projects, including Remember the Titans, Bring It On: All or Nothing, Ice Princess, A Bug’s Life, and Dinosaur.

Reports surrounding the final days of Panettiere’s life have added to the uncertainty surrounding her death. TMZ reported that police responded to an incident involving the actor and that an investigation was open. The outlet also reported that she had complained about back pain during the past year, but there is no confirmed indication that this was connected to her death.

Hayden Panettiere passes away far too young, leaving behind performances that will continue to live through the people who have watched, played, and grown up with them.