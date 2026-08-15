Palworld Dev Promises Version 1.1 Won’t Keep Players Waiting Years Like Before

Last month, the Palworld 1.0 update arrived and received widespread acclaim from fans. However, when it comes to what’s down the line, Pocketpair has revealed that they won’t spend a year working on the next Palworld version 1.1 update.

Pocketpair’s head of publishing and comms, Bucky took to X on August 13, 2026, and asked players for suggestions for the next update, including Palworld pals. Fans quickly responded, with the post receiving more than 1,700 comments packed with ideas.

Some players came up with bizarre suggestions like “add 3 more islands the size of the current map and increase the level cap.” Responding to these suggestions, Bucky wrote that any suggestion that will take enormous time is not in the scope of the Palworld version 1.1 update.

Image Credit: X / Bucky|Palworld

To put things in perspective, the Palworld 1.0 update featured over 72 new pals, areas, and mutations. It took Pocketpair over 2.5 years to get out of the early access period, and the company now does not want to take this long for another update.

As a Palworld player asks how difficult it would be to implement a variation system for Pals, Bucky answers, “It is not much about difficulty but how long it will take to complete this task.” Palworld 1.0 breeding guide shows just how much effort Pocketpair put into the update to bring new pals to life.

Pocketpair also said that they designed Palworld 1.0 with players in mind, and it plans to continue this tradition. While it is too early to reveal anything regarding the 1.1 update, it is good to see the developers communicating with players in order to make something the players want.

But Pocketpair also has plans for its upcoming Palworld Online game, which was announced for mobile devices last week. This means players will need to be a bit more patient before any info about the Palworld 1.1 update is revealed.