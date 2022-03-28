New GTA+ Subscription Service Launched for GTA V Online on PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Earlier this year, we saw Rockstar Games confirm the existence of a GTA V successor, presumably the GTA 6. Now, the game company has introduced a brand new subscription service for existing GTA V players called GTA+. The new subscription service comes as a monthly plan for GTA V Online players on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, offering various in-game benefits to them. To recall, the developer recently introduced GTA V for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/ S players. Let’s take a look at the details.

Rockstar Games Introduces New GTA+ Subscription

Rockstar Games recently shared an official blog post to announce the new GTA+ subscription service and detail the benefits that players will get. The service is currently exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users, and players need to have an existing copy of GTA V to subscribe to the new monthly service.

Coming to the benefits included in the GTA+ plan, players will get a monthly recurring deposit of GTA$500,000 in their Maze Bank account. In addition, they will be able to claim lands and properties in and around Los Santos that might unlock new missions, special vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, in-game currency, bonuses, and more each month.

Some of the exclusive benefits that will be available for GTA+ members include the Principe Deveste Eight supercar with complimentary custom upgrades, the Auto Shop in La Mesa, new cosmetic items like the Gussét Frog Tee, and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top, and more. Furthermore, players will get GTA+ Shark Cards that will provide additional bonus cash from the PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store.

Plus, by going to Hao’s Special Works, Maze Bank Foreclosures, DockTease, and other stores in the GTA Online web browser, players will be able to collect exclusive rewards each month before they expire.

As for the pricing, the GTA+ subscription will cost $5.99 (~Rs 455) a month for GTA V Online players on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. So, if you are a regular at GTA V Online and happen to play it on a PS5 or the latest Xbox console, you can purchase the GTA+ membership via the PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store, starting March 29. What do you think about the new GTA+ subscription service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.