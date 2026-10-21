Is Rockstar Filming a GTA 6 Live Action Trailer in Real-Life Vice City? Fans Think So

Rockstar has another surprise up its sleeve to turn Miami into a real-life Vice City, as it might just drop a live-action trailer for GTA 6. Fans have spotted a convoy of flashy cars inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 cruising through the city alongside a camera crew.

While Rockstar has yet to confirm the purpose of this filming, these sightings add fuel to the hype around the production of a live-action GTA 6 trailer.

The speculation began after fans noticed a collection of exotic sports cars that matched the aesthetic of GTA 6 vehicles and the game’s pink-and-blue theme. Some of these carried the fictional Vice City or Leonida-themed branding that made them look as if they had been straight out of Rockstar’s open-world adventure.

The footage was reportedly captured near Miami’s Bayside Marketplace, Ocean Drive, and Key Biscayne and showed the convoys moving through a controlled stretch of road. A camera vehicle was following the action, and a drone was also spotted overhead, suggesting the immense potential of this production.

The vehicles in themselves are a major attraction as they resemble the game’s fictional automotive brands, including Grotti and Progen.

The filming is quite significant, as the Take-Two CEO talked about GTA 6 requiring aggressive marketing earlier last month, and until now, Rockstar has been dropping major announcements almost every week.

Image Credit: real.saem/X

The GTA 6 launch trailer came out last week; however, with these preparations and Miami already set as a prominent city for Vice City branding, Rockstar may release a live-action GTA 6 trailer before the official game release.

The GTA 6 live-action trailer would fit nearly into this strategy, blending the real-world Miami footage with the game’s neon-soaked atmosphere and pink-and-blue-themed supercars.

For now, fans have to wait for the official confirmation of whether this turns out to be a full-fledged trailer or just another elaborate marketing stunt.