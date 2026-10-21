Home > News > Is Rockstar Filming a GTA 6 Live Action Trailer in Real-Life Vice City? Fans Think So

Is Rockstar Filming a GTA 6 Live Action Trailer in Real-Life Vice City? Fans Think So

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GTA 6 Cars suggest a Live-Action Trailer Is Coming
Image Credit: Rockstar Games (Made by Beebom)
In Short
  • A convoy of GTA 6-inspired cars was filmed alongside a camera crew in Miami, prompting speculation about a live-action trailer.
  • The footage reportedly includes a mounted camera, a drone, and a controlled road near the Bayside Marketplace.
  • Rockstar hasn't yet confirmed the filming's purpose, but the sightings amid the growing GTA 6 marketing are worth watching closely.
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Rockstar has another surprise up its sleeve to turn Miami into a real-life Vice City, as it might just drop a live-action trailer for GTA 6. Fans have spotted a convoy of flashy cars inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 cruising through the city alongside a camera crew.

While Rockstar has yet to confirm the purpose of this filming, these sightings add fuel to the hype around the production of a live-action GTA 6 trailer.

The speculation began after fans noticed a collection of exotic sports cars that matched the aesthetic of GTA 6 vehicles and the game’s pink-and-blue theme. Some of these carried the fictional Vice City or Leonida-themed branding that made them look as if they had been straight out of Rockstar’s open-world adventure.

a convoy of vehicles resembling those from GTA 6
GTA 6 style vehicles spotted in Miami

The footage was reportedly captured near Miami’s Bayside Marketplace, Ocean Drive, and Key Biscayne and showed the convoys moving through a controlled stretch of road. A camera vehicle was following the action, and a drone was also spotted overhead, suggesting the immense potential of this production.

The vehicles in themselves are a major attraction as they resemble the game’s fictional automotive brands, including Grotti and Progen.

The filming is quite significant, as the Take-Two CEO talked about GTA 6 requiring aggressive marketing earlier last month, and until now, Rockstar has been dropping major announcements almost every week.

GTA 6 neon themed vehicles in Miami suggesting a live action trailer
Image Credit: real.saem/X

The GTA 6 launch trailer came out last week; however, with these preparations and Miami already set as a prominent city for Vice City branding, Rockstar may release a live-action GTA 6 trailer before the official game release.

The GTA 6 live-action trailer would fit nearly into this strategy, blending the real-world Miami footage with the game’s neon-soaked atmosphere and pink-and-blue-themed supercars.

For now, fans have to wait for the official confirmation of whether this turns out to be a full-fledged trailer or just another elaborate marketing stunt.

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Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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