Troy Baker Confirms He Won’t Be Voicing Jason in GTA 6

Ever since the long-awaited trailer for GTA 6 dropped, gamers have been on the lookout for any and every news about the game. Besides all the rumors out there, people have been making a lot of assumptions. One among them was regarding Jason, one of the game’s protagonists. While a lot of fans thought the legendary voice actor Troy Baker would be voicing Jason, he has now cleared the air regarding the same.

In a recent YouTube interview on The Movie Dweeb channel, Troy Baker confirmed he isn’t voicing Jason in GTA 6. Although Jason utters only one word in the record-breaking trailer, fans theorized about Troy Baker being that voice. When asked about the GTA 6 role, he immediately said

He says one word! He says ‘trust’. That right there is a lesson in perception – people think and they just automatically assume. I want that guy, whoever it is, to credit for his work because I’m sure it’s going to be great.

In the interview, when Baker said the same word ‘Trust’, it did feel different. Despite Baker confirming not being involved, fans do not believe it. We have already seen plenty of VA or other video game actors not sharing info about their roles before they are allowed to. If that is true, Troy Baker acted well to make us believe he is not the anticipated GTA 6 male protagonist.

Baker further says that Rockstar Games requires much work behind the voice acting. The game scripts take plenty of time to execute, so being a main protagonist in the Grand Theft Auto series is a monumental feat. Baker is known for his legendary voice acting in The Last of Us and many roles in the Arkham Series.

With a 2025 release date, GTA 6 is reaching the hype train faster than any other game in history. So, whoever plays the role of the male protagonist is definitely a well-thought-out selection by Rockstar Games.

Who do you think will be the GTA 6 male protagonist? Now that Troy Baker confirms he is not Jason, can we shift the speculation elsewhere? Tell us what you think in the comments below.