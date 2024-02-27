After T-Pain, ScHoolboy Q Teases Involvement in GTA 6

If there is one thing that gamers worldwide are waiting for, it’s GTA 6. As time passes, the game edges closer to its release date. However, that hasn’t stopped artists and actors from teasing people about their involvement in the latest Rockstar game. Ever since the GTA 6 trailer dropped, rumors and speculations have reached an all-time high. As if T-Pain’s teasing about GTA 6 wasn’t enough, we now have another tease from Rapper ScHoolboy Q. After previously working with Rockstar on GTA 5 and GTA Online, ScHoolboy Q has teased fans in the form of an X reply. Ima be on tHere don’t even trip https://t.co/lsIchXz9QM— ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) February 26, 2024

On February 25th, ScHoolboy Q was seen celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Oxymoron album through an X (formerly Twitter) post. In the same thread, a user replied, “As long as you drop some heat for GTA 6 radio, we all Gucci”, tagged the artist. While responding to the reply, ScHoolboy Q quoted it and said, “Ima be on tHere don’t even trip.” We don’t know about you but this sure sounds like a big tease to us.

Does It Confirm ScHoolboy Q in GTA 6?

While this does not confirm the rapper’s involvement in GTA 6, we sure can speculate given his previous appearances in GTA Online’s radio stations. Gamers will know him from songs like Collard Greens and Hunnid Stax. However, this is not the first time an artist has teased their involvement in GTA 6.

In a livestream clip, rapper T-Pain confirmed he cannot RP in GTA online anymore. According to the clip, he further said:

“I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on GTA VI, and they told me I couldn’t do RP anymore because it kind of goes against…”

So, even if we cannot confirm ScHoolboy Q’s involvement in GTA 6, there is no doubt that artists are surely working on GTA Radio. Going since the 1997 game, the radio continues to be a great platform for artists to showcase their work globally. This is evident with previous hosts like Cara Delevingne and even Axl Rose.

Which artists do you want to see on GTA 6 radio? Tell us in the comments below!