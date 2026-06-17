Latest GTA 6 Trailer 3 Prediction Claim Next Week Release As Fan Breaks Down Rockstar Strategy

After baseless rumors continued to pour in regarding GTA 6 trailer 3, pre-orders, etc, Take-Two chief Strauss Zelnick shut down the leaks, confirming the game’s marketing campaign will kick off in the summer. However, this didn’t calm the desperate fanbase at all, as a GTA 6 fan analyzed Rockstar’s previous marketing campaigns for GTA 4, 5, and RDR2, and shared their prediction for the release date of the GTA 6 trailer 3.

Although the Take-Two boss revealed that the GTA 6 marketing campaign will begin in the summer, fans cannot wait to find out when exactly the GTA 6 trailer 3 will debut. So, GTA 6 trailer 3 prediction is the talk of the town right now. As such, a longtime fan began digging up Rockstar’s marketing cycle history for previous titles, such as GTA 4, GTA 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2, to predict GTA 6’s marketing timeline.

The fan shared his GTA 6 trailer 3 predictions on the r/GTA6 subreddit, but the post has now been taken down. However, screenshots of the new GTA 6 marketing timeline projection soon made the rounds online. The fan suggested that the most-awaited GTA 6 trailer 3 is most likely to arrive next week, on June 23, 2026. According to their prediction, this date has the highest probability of 35%. You can see the probabilities for the rest of the potential trailer 3 release dates below:

June 23, 2026 – 35%

June 30, 2026 – 30%

July 7, 2026 – 20%

July 14, 2026 – 10%

Beyond July 14, 2026 – 5%

Image Credit: Reddit

Like always, take these dates with a grain of salt, as new GTA 6 trailer 3 predictions are up every day on social media. Even GTA 6 fans on the subreddit didn’t agree with the user’s claims, as Rockstar is approaching their marketing campaign differently this time. “If you keep basing things on previous marketing timelines, then it’s going to be wrong. It’s been proven time and time again that they’re doing it differently this time,” a fan wrote.

Some fans have settled on “It comes out when it comes out, and that is that!” Everyone is tired of hearing the news that the GTA 6 trailer 3 is right around the corner every single day for the past six months.

So, if you want to hear the truth, Rockstar will release the trailer sometime in the summer, and no one knows the exact date or time. Instead of desperately waiting for the next GTA 6 trailer, let’s watch Rockstar do their own thing. In the meantime, do you believe that the third trailer will debut next week? Let us know in the comments below.