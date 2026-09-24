GTA 6 Looks Ridiculously Realistic, but Rockstar Says That Was Never the Goal

Anyone who’s been following GTA 6 since its first trailer back in 2023 can vouch that it’s the most hyperrealistic-looking game ever made. However, Rockstar says GTA 6’s art style and gameplay don’t entirely focus on realism. Instead, they strike a balance between photorealistic visuals and avoiding the uncanny valley.

In an interview with French magazine Trois Couleurs during the hands-off GTA 6 previews in Edinburgh, Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson said the art style and gameplay avoid completely realistic visuals “to give an impression of realism.”

“As technological capabilities progress, the possibility of creating something very realistic increases too. It has to look better, obviously… but you also have to find your own angle,” said Nelson about the art style.

It’s very subtle, but it’s not totally realistic, and that’s not our objective. It’s the same thing for gameplay: the goal isn’t to be realistic.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The Rockstar North co-head says that their goal with the game’s art style and gameplay is to “remain coherent with what we do, without unnecessarily slowing down the pace.” Speaking of slowing down the pace, GTA 6’s refueling mechanic has already drawn strong reactions from fans who worry it could disrupt the game’s fast-paced gameplay.

However, Nelson said that since it’s a 10-second animation, it should be quick enough to maintain gameplay momentum. Rockstar’s approach to the art style and gameplay is also why GTA 6’s updated gore system will feel grounded without becoming overly realistic.

Rockstar’s photorealistic art style and gameplay, along with its realistic depiction of criminal activity, led Miami Beach commissioners to reject GTA 6’s marketing deal in Miami at first, but they later approved it.

Rockstar thinks that both the art style and gameplay differ subtly to avoid being mistaken for real footage. That said, do you think GTA 6’s gameplay and art style are too realistic? Tell us in the comments section below.