GTA 6 Multiplayer Online Files Found in PS5 Preload, Hinting at Separate Downloads

The GTA 6 PlayStation 5 preload files contain references to multiplayer features, suggesting Rockstar Games is preparing the groundwork for an online mode. The discovery comes from PlayStation Game Size, an account that tracks PlayStation Store database updates. It also raises the possibility that players could install the single-player campaign and Online mode separately.

The account identified three entries in the PS5 database: joinSession, launchActivity, and launchMultiplayerActivity. These functions are linked to multiplayer sessions and activities on PlayStation. However, the entries do not confirm that GTA 6 Online will be available when the game launches on November 19.

GTA 6 Online Could Have a Separate Multiplayer Installation

The discovery has also drawn attention to a claim from dataminer TexFunz2, who suggested that GTA 6’s single-player and Online components could be installed separately. If accurate, this would let players remove the story campaign while keeping the multiplayer files on their consoles.

That could be useful given the large GTA 6 storage requirement. Rockstar has confirmed that the preload will require up to 212 GB of free space, depending on the platform.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

However, the separate installation claim remains unconfirmed. The PS5 database entries also do not reveal when Rockstar plans to activate multiplayer or what features it will include. As of now, when trying to preload, we can only see add-ons being downloaded. This could mean anything, including the possibility of GTA 6 Ultimate Edition components.

When Could GTA 6 Online Launch?

Rockstar has yet to announce the online mode or share a release window for the multiplayer mode. The company continues to describe the GTA 6 launch as a single-player experience. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy previously said he expected GTA 6’s multiplayer to arrive in 2027 after discussions with Rockstar.

For now, the newly discovered PS5 entries offer a glimpse of possible online multiplayer support for GTA 6. Only time will tell when we will get to explore that side of Leonida.