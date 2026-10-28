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GTA 6 Review Copies Are Reportedly Watermarked to Stop Leaks Before Launch

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot with Jason and Lucia on a drive.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Rockstar is reportedly watermarking GTA 6 review copies to prevent leaks before its November 19, 2026, launch.
  • Reports claim that each GTA 6 review build displays the reviewer's name on screen to help prevent leaks.
  • Rockstar aims to trace leaks from GTA 6 review copies back to their source and blacklist reviewers from future releases.
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Rockstar may have found a clever way to keep GTA 6 leaks under control ahead of its November 19, 2026, launch. New reports state each review copy features a unique watermark that constantly flashes the reviewer’s name on screen, making it easier to trace leaked footage back to its source before GTA 6’s review embargo lifts on November 18.

According to content creator ManaByte on X, GTA 6 review copies have a watermark with the journalist or reviewer’s name flashing on the screen, such as “REVIEWER_NAME_001,” to trace the leaker back to its source and blacklist the creator or the outlet from future Rockstar releases.

Lucia peeking out of a car window with gun in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Furthermore, popular journalist Tom Henderson corroborated the report, saying that it’s “fairly standard stuff” for Rockstar to do with their releases. ManaByte says Rockstar’s review copies could feature moving watermarks or transparent text displaying the reviewer’s name across the screen to deter leaks through recordings and screenshots.

The goal is to avoid the kind of leaks we’ve seen in the past few weeks, specifically when the GTA 6 Extended Look dropped on Netflix in August 2026. With just three weeks until GTA 6 launches on November 19, Rockstar is reportedly stepping up leak prevention by watermarking review builds on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Speaking of game builds, check out our GTA 6 platforms list to see which platforms reviewers and journalists are playing on. Furthermore, GTA 6’s PS5 file size has reportedly been revealed, and with a game this massive, it’s easy to see why Rockstar is taking extra precautions to prevent leaks.

There’s just too much content in the game for leakers to spoil, and by watermarking GTA 6 review copies, Rockstar removes the headache of worrying about leaks. Even if it leaks, Rockstar can trace it and blacklist the leakers from future releases, which many think will be L.A. Noire 2 after GTA 6.

That said, what do you think about Rockstar watermarking GTA 6 review copies? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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