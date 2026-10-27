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GTA 6 Gets Its Own Real-Life Coffee Blend Ahead of November Launch

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
GTA 6 Coffee launched by Vice City Bean
Image Credit: Vice City Bean
In Short
  • Rockstar has partnered with Vice City Bean for an official GTA 6 coffee blend called Leonida.
  • The limited-edition coffee costs $23 for a 10-ounce bag and features Colombian and Ethiopian beans.
  • The blend features tasting notes of cacao, apricot, and Brazil nut, with whole-bean and multiple grind options available.
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The wait for GTA 6 feels never-ending, but Rockstar Games has found a way to make it a little easier for fans. The company has collaborated with Miami-based coffee brand Vice City Bean to launch an official GTA 6 Coffee blend called Leonida. So, if you are planning to stay up all night playing GTA 6 when it arrives on November 19, this might be just what you need.

The Leonida blend costs $23 for a 10-ounce bag and contains a blend of Colombian and Ethiopian coffee beans. Vice City Blend describes the coffee as a medium roast with tropical highlights and a bold, lingering sweetness.

As for taste notes, the coffee features notes of cacao, apricot, and Brazil nut. When purchasing the blend, you have various options: you can buy it as whole beans or choose from 3 different grind options: coarse, medium, and fine grinds, depending on how you like your coffee.

GTA 6 Leonida Blend Coffee
Image Credit: Vice City Bean

Vice City Bean brings this collab to Miami, Florida, and is selling the GTA 6 blend through its official website. One important note: the blend is a limited release, so it will only be available while supplies last. You can check out Leonida Blend on Vice City Bean’s Official Store.

If you’ve been following GTA 6, the name Leonida should be familiar. The GTA 6 location is the in-game version of Florida, while Vice City is the game’s take on Miami. The coffee collaboration celebrates the city that inspired the game and gives fans another way to get into the GTA 6 spirit before release.

Of course, a cup of coffee won’t make the wait for GTA 6 any shorter, but it might come in handy for those planning a long gaming session when the game finally arrives. Moreover, coffee might not be the only food-related collaboration coming ahead of GTA 6’s release, as reports suggest a potential GTA 6 McDonald’s meal could also be on the way.

What other real-world GTA 6 collaborations would you like to see? Let us know in the comments below.

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SOURCE Vice City Bean
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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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