GTA 6 PC Release Date Could Be Just 7 Months Away, Says Industry Analyst

Well-known video game analyst Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities has suggested that the GTA 6 PC release date is only 6 to 7 months away. The statement came during an interview with BBC News about GTA 6, where Michael Pachter spoke on the impact of GTA 6, especially for Sony. Previously, other sources also said the GTA 6 PC release date would be around early to mid 2027.

As of yet, GTA 6 is only releasing on the current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Check our GTA 6 platforms list to know exactly where the game will be launched on November 19, 2026. That has always been the norm for all of Rockstar Games. However, PC ports have often taken over a year for games from Rockstar, but this time it might just happen faster.

The Gamesbeat report published on October 13 also mentioned that Rockstar plans to release the GTA 6 port in only a few months after the November 19 release. So, this analysis from Michael Pachter may have been made based on that report as well. But if we think about it critically, Rockstar Games had previously planned to release GTA 6 in early 2026.

As the game was delayed to November, it doesn’t mean that the work for the PC port had not already begun. This can be the reason the PC port is arriving much closer to the game’s release.

Other than the PC port, the game may also arrive on other platforms. As of yet, GTA 6 won’t launch on Nintendo Switch 2 as well. But we have seen an unprecedented number of AAA games being ported to Nintendo Switch 2 recently, so there might be a possibility of GTA 6 also releasing on it sometime down the line. That’s likely not Rockstar Games’ priority, as they have always prioritized the PS, PC, and Xbox platform players for their games.

So, when do you think GTA 6 will release on PC? Tell us about it in the comments section below.