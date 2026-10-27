Home > News > GTA 6 Could Be Getting Its Own McDonald’s Meal as Maccies UK Drops Cryptic Teaser

GTA 6 Could Be Getting Its Own McDonald’s Meal as Maccies UK Drops Cryptic Teaser

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot with Lucia alongside McDonald's UK's GTA 6 collab tease post.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • McDonald's UK teased a potential GTA 6 McD meal in a cryptic Instagram post last week, sparking fan speculation.
  • On October 19, 2026, McDonald's UK posted an image of a palm tree-lined island with a McD bag and GTA 6-inspired colours.
  • In the comments, McDonald's UK repeatedly responded to fans pointing out the potential GTA 6 connection.
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McDonald’s UK is teasing a potential McD meal themed around GTA 6, the decade’s most anticipated game, weeks before its November 19, 2026, launch. The fast-food brand shared an Instagram post on October 19 that might look like a tease for a usual McD item at first glance, but a closer look reveals details hinting at a potential GTA 6 collab.

Maccies UK’s recent Instagram post shows a McDonald’s package on a small tropical island with four palm trees in the background and birds flying to the left, alongside the caption “desert island macchies, who you bringing?”

However, if you notice the image’s color scheme, you’ll quickly realize Rockstar is using the same theme, reflecting the sunset and synthwave atmosphere of GTA 6’s Vice City.

McDonald's UK's instagram post teasing the GTA 6 collab (left), Jason and Lucia in a GTA 6 artwork (right).
Image Credit: Instagram/@mcdonaldsuk & Rockstar Games

Furthermore, McDonald’s UK is also teasing the potential GTA 6 collab in the replies to the Instagram post. User jakesfoodbible commented, “WE HAVE A GTA 6 HAPPY MEAL BEFORE GTA,” to which the fast-food brand replied, “Incredible,” implying a GTA 6-themed meal could be coming.

Another user, halfitalian84, wrote, “If this isn’t announcing a GTAVI meal then don’t bother,” to which the brand responded with an “👀” emoji. Nevertheless, this pretty much confirms that Maccies UK is cooking up a GTA 6 collab, further hinted at by Vice City’s color palette we last saw in the artwork for the GTA 6 launch trailer.

Of course, we don’t know what the collab is. But Rockstar has already brought IRL Burger Shot with GTA 6’s marketing to Miami’s Kaseya Center, including themed burger and combo meals and branded offerings. So, we assume Rockstar could take a similar approach with their McDonald’s GTA 6 meal collab.

This would be McDonald’s UK’s second video game collab this year, after McDonald’s Xbox 25th Anniversary promotion brought multiple in-game goodies and themed menu items for titles like Forza Horizon 6, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and more.

That said, do you think McDonald’s UK is teasing a GTA 6 collab meal with their Instagram post? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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