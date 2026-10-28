Home > News > GameSir Just Revealed GTA 6 Controllers That Put the DualSense to Shame

GameSir Just Revealed GTA 6 Controllers That Put the DualSense to Shame

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GameSir G7 Pro unofficial GTA 6 themed controllers.
Image Credit: GameSir
In Short
  • GameSir has unveiled two new G7 Pro controller variants with unofficial GTA 6-themed designs.
  • The Xbox/PC controllers come in two editions: Sunset Boulevard and Ocean Breeze, both priced at $89.99.
  • Both controllers feature Florida and Miami-inspired designs with pink and yellow hues and palm tree patterns.
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GameSir has revealed two new controller variants for the G7 Pro lineup that are basically unofficial GTA 6-themed controllers, and they put the official GTA 6 limited-edition PS5 controllers to shame. Unlike Sony’s official controllers, GameSir’s new G7 Pro variants are built for PC and Xbox consoles, particularly the Xbox Series X|S.

According to GameSir’s official website, the G7 Pro controllers come in two editions, both reminiscent of GTA 6’s neon-soaked Miami theme: Sunset Boulevard and Ocean Breeze, and cost $89.99. Furthermore, the controllers have multiple features to make your GTA 6 playthrough a breeze, and here’s the list:

  • GameSir Mag-Res TMR Sticks
  • Dual-Mode Triggers
  • Optical Micro-switch ABXY Buttons
  • Four Extra Remappable Buttons
  • 6-Axis Motion Control
  • Four Motors in Grips & Triggers
  • Swappable Controller Components
GameSir G7 Pro GTA 6 themed controller.
Image Credit: GameSir

While GameSir hasn’t shared the exact release date for these Florida-themed G7 Pro controllers, the official website says they will ship in November 2026, the same month as GTA 6’s release. Both controllers feature a gorgeous palm-tree design, with pink, purple, and yellow hues, colorful buttons, and an Xbox logo at the top.

In comparison, the official GTA 6 PS5 controllers look tame, with basic white and black colors accented by a pinkish hue. They also lack the extra features GameSir’s G7 Pro controllers offer, including anti-stick-drift analog sticks, swappable components, and more.

However, they feature a “VI” marking on the touchpad and the “Grand Theft Auto” logo engraved on the back, which is probably why the GTA 6 controllers are being scalped for twice their original price of $84.99.

Although GameSir’s G7 Pro controllers don’t officially feature GTA 6-themed designs, you can’t ignore Miami and Florida’s influence on Leonida, the main inspiration behind GTA 6’s Leonida. Since Xbox isn’t making a themed controller, this is the next best thing for Xbox players who want to give their controllers a GTA 6 Vice City makeover.

That said, are you buying GameSir’s unofficial G7 Pro GTA 6 controllers ahead of the game’s November 19, 2026, launch? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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