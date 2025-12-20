Ex-Rockstar Dev Says GTA 6 Hype Will “Die Down Completely” With Another Delay

It seems impossible to go a single week without something new on GTA 6. Funnily enough, the new developments almost never reveal anything concrete about the game itself, nor do they come from Rockstar (unless the studio is firing staff). The latest example of this is comments from an ex-Rockstar dev, who recently provided his inside perspective on the upcoming title and also claimed that GTA 6’s unrivaled hype is in danger of fizzling out, should the game suffer another delay.

As you probably know, the latest and long-awaited entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise has been in the works for what seems like forever. The open-world title was initially primed for a 2025 release before unceremoniously being delayed to May 2026. To compound the community’s misery, Rockstar announced another dismal delay, pushing the game back by an entire year in this instance.

At this point, GTA 6 feels like a deceptive mirage, seemingly within reach but pulled away when you start to make real headway. But according to an ex-employee, Rockstar cannot afford to delay the game any further, and he’s also quite confident in the November 2026 release date.

Ex-Rockstar Employee Thinks GTA 6 Will Not Get Delayed Further, Warns About Hype Dying Down

Image Credit: Rockstar

The ex-Rockstar staffer in question is Mike York, who worked as an animator on GTA V. While speaking to Esports Insider, York provided his two cents on the game was delayed back in November: “If I know Rockstar Games, and I know the guys over there, one of the reasons for the delay in releasing GTA 6 is because they’re trying to make it look as best as it can possibly be.

“They’re polishing stuff. I don’t think they’re completely finished with the game, given how much is on the line and how big everyone’s expectations are for it,” he added. York went on to give his verdict on the current November 26, 2026, release date, “I think the game will be released in November 2026 as it’s a good time for the game to come out for Rockstar for multiple reasons to sell video games.“

He continued, “If you want to sell a big amount of video games then that’s the perfect time for GTA 6 to come out with it being a month before Christmas.”

The animator also issued a warning to Rockstar, stating that another delay could lead to a decline in the hype around GTA 6. “We’ve been waiting so long for GTA 6 already that if there was to be another delay, people will probably stop caring about its release even more,” York said.

“If Rockstar Games delay GTA 6 again then the hype around the game will die down almost completely. Right now, nobody is searching for GTA 6. Everyone knows there’s no news, there’s nothing to talk about… There’s a point to where you delay something so much that you start to make people angry.”

The SEO gods will certainly disagree with some parts of that statement, but discussions surrounding the game have indeed tempered off in the past few weeks. GTA 6’s release schedule and news cycles feel too unpredictable to bother with speculation, which is why many fans are simply waiting to hear more from Rockstar, as opposed to digging for new information.

With all that being said, do you think another delay would kill GTA 6’s hype? Let us know in the comments.