GTA 6 Leaks Just Got Real as Rockstar Statement Confirms Major Gameplay Details

There has been no shortage of GTA 6 leaks in the past couple of years, ranging from the somewhat believable to the downright insane. We’ve heard all sorts of rumors about the game’s ground-breaking water physics, a supposed 75-hour main story, and of course, its bajillion-dollar budget. All of this discourse has been rooted in speculation, with its sources offering next to no proof.

But as it turns out, one of these audacious leak reports was actually correct all along. The report in question revealed details on the title’s story, gameplay mechanics, the scope of the open world, and much more. While initially dismissed as far-fetched, these leaks have gained legitimacy due to comments from Rockstar itself, although this certainly wasn’t the desired effect.

As part of a statement justifying its controversial dismissal of numerous employees, Rockstar reiterated that it has zero tolerance for leaks and pointed towards an April 2025 incident, where it fired a staffer for allegedly sharing confidential details with a third party. The third-party then took to social media to spread the news, and by assessing the timeline, fans have narrowed down the all-important info.

On retrospect (and with the added knowledge of Rockstar’s accidental confirmation), these GTA 6 leaks do line up with what many expect the game to feature. But for those who need a refresher, we’ve got you covered.

GTA 6 Story and Gameplay Leaks Inadvertently Confirmed by Rockstar

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The now-confirmed GTA 6 leaks are courtesy of a June 2025 X post from ‘GameRoll.’ In it, the user revealed that the game will borrow mechanics from Red Dead Redemption, including greeting and antagonizing characters, and a Dead Eye-esque signature ability for the male protagonist, Jason Duval.

On top of this, GTA 6 will reportedly see the return of the 6-star Wanted Level, alongside a limited-weapon system with non-holstered firearms heading straight to your vehicle’s trunk. The RDR inspirations also extend to the series’ chapter-style story projection, with GTA 6 reportedly serving up around five chapters’ worth of narrative.

Arguably the most intriguing portion of the leaks concerns the scope of the open world. And in this case, GameRoll wearily stated that around 700+ shops and most interiors could be open for all players to check out. While that largely wraps things up on GTA 6’s gameplay leaks, we can move on to some interesting story details that surfaced all the way back in October 2023.

Rockstar’s recent statement confirmed that it dismissed a US employee just a month after the leaks surfaced, which instantly bolsters the chances of this report being reliable. It suggests that Lucia, GTA 6’s female protagonist, has a baby that she abandons at a delicatessen before participating in a bank robbery. After being arrested, Lucia is released on probation a few years later before reuniting with Jason. And it’s while planning another heist that our main characters begin to fall for each other.

These events should represent the first few hours of the game, although you can never be too sure with Rockstar. What we can say for sure is that these GTA 6 leaks are nowhere near official, but they’ve already given fans much to think about.