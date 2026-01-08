GTA 6 May Be Delayed Again As Insider Claims Game Is Still “Not Content Complete”

It’s no secret that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated release of 2026. The upcoming entry in Rockstar’s marquee franchise has been in development for what feels like ages at this point, and fans are no closer to playing it than they were two years ago. This is due to a couple of agonizing delays that have pushed the game’s release date back by an entire year, although it is slated to finally arrive on November 19, 2026.

As you’d imagine, even the most optimistic of GTA fans aren’t convinced by the November release date, with many expecting it to be pushed into 2027. These concerns have resurfaced following comments from industry insider Jason Schreier, who has claimed that GTA 6 still isn’t “content complete,” and that the November 2026 release date isn’t exactly concrete.

The Bloomberg journalist appeared on the latest episode of the Button Mash podcast, where he shared some disappointing updates on GTA 6. “The last I heard, it was still not content complete,” said Schreier, “That is to say, people were still finishing things up, still finalizing levels, and missions, and seeing what is going to make it into the game.”

Image Credit: Rockstar

On the subject of the 2026 release date, Schreier had this to say: “It’s really hard to say right now, and I don’t think anyone at Rockstar can tell you, with 100% certainty, that they will make it out in November.” He did stress that November feels more realistic than the Fall 2025 or May 2026 release windows, “People feel like this might be a little more solid.“

In the statement announcing the delay, Rockstar highlighted the need for additional polish, which led many to believe that the game is largely finished on the content side. Schreier’s comments, however, have buried that notion. It’s also worth noting that the journo was among the first to cast doubt on both the Fall 2025 and May 2026 release dates. His latest comments aren’t exactly optimistic either, with the insider also mentioning a release date “buffer” for Rockstar as their fiscal year doesn’t end until March 31, 2o27.

At the risk of borrowing from Cyberpunk 2077’s marketing, GTA 6 will be released ‘when it’s ready.’ The game has so much riding on it, including fan expectations that verge on the insane, that Rockstar has no choice but to ensure that it’s polished on launch –however long that takes.

With all that being said, do you think GTA 6 will be released this year? Let us know in the comments.