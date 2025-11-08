All New Pets in Grow a Garden Safari Harvest Update

Although there have been no new eggs in the Mega Safari Harvest update of Grow a Garden, the Safari shop is packed with tons of new pets. Among these, we have a variety of new pets with cool passive traits that you can surely make use of while the event is active. Since you can manually select and buy each of these pets, you have high chances of obtaining the divine lion as well. So, check this article to find out some easy steps for obtaining the new pets from the Grow a Garden Mega Safari harvest update.

The Safari harvest expansion update in Grow a Garden introduces six new pets in the game, including Gecko, Hyena, Lion, and more. You can purchase them from the Safari Shop in Grow a Garden using sheckles.

But before that, make sure the community milestones in the Safari Harvest event are reached to make them available for purchase. So, without further ado, let’s show you all the passive traits for the new pets brought in the update:

Pet Rarity Milestone Required Trait

Gecko Common 130 billion points – Safari type plants within range have a 0.66x increased variant chance

Hyena Uncommon 160 billion points – Gains an additional 4.06 XP/s for every Hyena placed in the plot (there must be another non-Hyena pet as well)

Cape Buffalo Rare 190 billion points – 10.16% chance for fruits to duplicate when harvested.

– Safari plants have 5.11% higher chance of being duplicated.

Hippo Legendary 230 billion points – Every 3.19 minutes gives a watermelon a 2.02x value bonus and a 30.28% chance to recover that seed

– Every 18.20 minutes applies the Monsoon mutation to a nearby fruit.

Crocodile Mythical 240 billion points – Every 19.52 minutes bites a random plant or a pet and performs a roll for 30 seconds

– Plants grow faster by 45.11 studs/s

– Pets get 35.11 bonus XP per second

Lion Divine 290 billion points – Every 13.14 minutes, advances cooldown for all pets by 404 seconds in total (max: 60 s per pet)

– Every 23.05 minutes, it applies a Safari mutation to any fruit up to the number of Safari-type pets in your garden

So, even if you have obtained most of the pets shown above, you might still be confused about which ones to place in your garden. Since most of them have great passives, choosing the right ones can ultimately bring you a better profit or simply synergize with other pets. So, here are the Safari harvest Update Pets in Grow a Garden that you can consider using in your plot:

Lion: The best and the most obvious choice is the lion, since all your pets will receive a trait cooldown, and you get bonus mutations. Not only that, it always feels special to have the king of the jungle in your farm.

Crocodile: This one can benefit both your crops and your pets with its passive. While the plants grow faster, your pets age at a boosted rate, too.

This one can benefit both your crops and your pets with its passive. While the plants grow faster, your pets age at a boosted rate, too. Hippo: Finally, placing the Hippo can grant your plants the new Safari mutation, and if you’re someone with tons of watermelons, this pet is your best friend.

With that, the list of all new pets in the Grow a Garden Safari update comes to an end. Although most of them might not be appealing to you, consider having a look at our ranked list of the best pets in Grow a Garden to have better options. So, which are the ones you are looking forward to buying in the game? Tell us in the comments below.