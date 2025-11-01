Grow a Garden Safari Shop Guide

With each new update in Grow a Garden, we get exclusive event shops that store the new items. In the past couple of updates, the shops for pets, seeds, and gear were all separated. However, this time, everything has been conveniently combined into a single stall, making it easier for players to browse them at once. One unique thing about the new Safari shop is its restock timer, and we’ll discuss it later in this guide. So jump right in to know what items you can discover in the Grow a Garden Safari shop and how everything works in it.

List of All Items in the Grow a Garden Safari Shop

The Safari shop in Grow a Garden lies to the right of the central area where the Safari Harvest event is taking place. Go there and talk to the Wilderness Will NPC to see the list of items up for sale in this shop. The items available are given below:

Item Price (in Sheckles) Milestone Required to Unlock Description

Orange Delight 1,000,000 250,000 Safari Plant

Explorer’s Compass 1,000,000 2,000,000 Points towards the most valuable fruit in your garden

Safari Crate 15,000,000 20,000,000 Gives any of the six Safari cosmetics

Zebra Whistle 15,000,000 50,000,000 Blow it to make all the pets run around in your garden

Safari Egg 30,000,000 125,000,000 Gives any of the five Safari pets

Protea

12,000,000 300,000,000 Safari Plant

Lush Sprinkler 30,000,000 1,000,000,000 Gives the nearby plants Lush mutation

Mini Shipping Container 40,000,000 4,000,000,000 Feed all pets in your garden by 5%

Safari Totem Charm 50,000,000 9,000,000,000 Summon any Safari-themed weather event

Baobab 55,000,000 13,000,000,000 Safari Plant

How Does the Safari Shop Work in Grow a Garden

The Grow a Garden Safari Shop will be present in the game at all times, just like the Safari Harvest event. Upon interacting with Wilderness Will, the catalog of items opens up on the screen. And, if you join the game just after the update, you’ll notice the refresh timer of the shop is shown as 1 whole hour.

This refresh time can be reduced by 15 minutes up to three times when you cross a certain milestone after contributing to the Safari Harvest. Since it’s a global event, all Grow a Garden players must contribute together as a team to ramp up the points. That said, here’s how the Safari shop restock timer can change when the given milestones are reached:

By Default: Cooldown is 60 minutes

Cooldown is 60 minutes 800M Points: Safari Shop Cooldown changed to 45 minutes

Safari Shop Cooldown changed to 45 minutes 17B Points: Safari Shop Cooldown changed to 30 minutes

Safari Shop Cooldown changed to 30 minutes 25B Points: Safari Shop Cooldown changed to 15 minutes

So, once you buy a certain item from the shop, it will restock after the time based on the global Safari Harvest points.

Best Items to Get From the Safari Shop in Grow a Garden

Now you know all about how to access the Safari shop in Grow a Garden and what items are available for purchase. Since a few of them might be quite expensive for a new player, here are some items that you must buy without thinking twice about their price:

Safari Egg: After ages, a brand new egg in Grow a Garden has appeared that can give you pets with some of the coolest passive traits. With this, you can have a chance to get the Elephant, the Rhino, or the Zebra.

After ages, a brand new egg in Grow a Garden has appeared that can give you pets with some of the coolest passive traits. With this, you can have a chance to get the Elephant, the Rhino, or the Zebra. Safari Totem Charm: This gear will help you summon any of the new Safari-themed events in this update. Therefore, a great way to get the new mutations on your plants and gain more profits.

This gear will help you summon any of the new Safari-themed events in this update. Therefore, a great way to get the new mutations on your plants and gain more profits. Lush Sprinkler: Finally, a new sprinkler that’ll give your plants the Lush mutation. Although it works for just a minute, you can use it near some of the high-value plants in your garden to earn more money.

That ends the guide on the latest Safari Shop in Grow a Garden, and what items it offers for purchase. So, are you excited to buy the new Safari egg and get the latest pets for your farm? Tell us in the comments below.