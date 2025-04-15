Home > News > iPhone Prices Won’t Be Affected By Tariffs But Don’t Celebrate Just Yet

iPhone Prices Won’t Be Affected By Tariffs But Don’t Celebrate Just Yet

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
shot of US president Donald Trump
Image Credit: Maxim Elramsisy/ Shutterstock
In Short
  • The US Customs and Border Protection updated its guidelines on April 13, exempting smartphones from reciprocal tariffs.
  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnic said these products will be subject to a 'special focus type of tariff' applied to semiconductor products.
  • On being asked whether these upcoming tariffs will mean higher prices for the iPhone, Lutnic said he doesn't necessarily think so.

In our last report, U.S. President Donald Trump offered relief to other nations from their reciprocal tariffs while imposing 125% tariffs on Chinese products. However, this tariff was later taken back on certain electronic products, including smartphones. In the latest turn of events, we’ve learned that this isn’t a permanent solution as these products will be subject to a special kind of tariff.

On the 13th of April, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its guidelines, exempting smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other electronics from reciprocal tariffs; even the electronics products shipped from China. However, Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnic, told ABC news that these products will be looped into “a special focus type of tariff” applied to semiconductor products.

When asked whether these upcoming tariffs will mean higher prices for the Apple iPhone, Lutnic responded with, “I don’t necessarily think so. I think the idea is that we can manufacture here in America.” He shared an example of the Panasonic EV factory in Kansas and wants Apple to do the same for iPhones.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch 2 Preorders Delayed over Tariff Worries in the U.S.
iPhone 16e standing next to the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max

A U.S.-made iPhone doesn’t seem like a sound idea as currently more than 80% of Apple’s manufacturing takes place in China. Shifting it all over to the U.S., plus the added cost of native labor, will cost the company billions in a short period. Plus, it would still result in higher-priced devices compared to the cost of an iPhone right now.

While the idea of U.S.-made iPhones is still far from reality, this limited exemption should offer a breathing room to manufacturers while they figure out a solution to the tariff problem. What are your thoughts on this? Would you be willing to pay more if the iPhones were made in the U.S.? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
TikTok Ban on Hold Again, US Government Issues Another Extension
Anshuman Jain Apr 5, 2025
Meta Shifts to Community-Based Fact-Checking, Echoing X’s Model
Anshuman Jain Jan 8, 2025
OpenAI Countersues Elon Musk, Calls It a “Campaign of Harassment”
Arjun Sha Apr 10, 2025
Mark Zuckerberg Aims to Release a Dedicated Meta AI App to Take on ChatGPT
Arjun Sha Feb 28, 2025
#Tags
#Apple iPhone

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...