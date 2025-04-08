Google’s AI-Powered NotebookLM Could Soon Get Its Own App

By now, you may be aware of Google’s NotebookLM site. It helps students understand complex topics by breaking them down and summarizing with the help of AI. However, their breakout feature is to turn any article, data, or information into a podcast hosted by two AI hosts. Google has now confirmed that you’ll soon be able to access NotebookLM as an app on your phone.

Ever since it came out last year, the NotebookLM has remained available as a website that you can access via your desktop or mobile browser. There was no native app for it, and it almost seemed like Google had no plans on making one. However, it doesn’t seem that far off now, as Google has revealed that a NotebookLM app is coming out soon.

10/10 post IMO



(also the NotebookLM app is coming soon!) https://t.co/SueI00NXNl — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) April 7, 2025

Apart from the post itself, we don’t have much to go on. However, we do expect the app interface could be similar to its progressive web app layout. Which is what appears when you visit NotebookLM on a mobile browser and save it as a PWA. It has a three-tab layout, featuring Sources, Chat, and Studio.

Since NotebookLM has been available for more than a year, it is high time we get a proper app. Plus, given that Microsoft is also adding a similar feature to create AI-hosted podcasts to Copilot, Google needs to make its offering more accessible.

I also feel a mobile app offers wider appeal, especially in developing regions where many students don’t have a desktop or laptop at home. For them, a mobile app can prove quite fruitful. What are your thoughts on the story? Would you like a NotebookLM app, and what are some features you want them to add to it? Let us know in the comments below.