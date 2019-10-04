Google Pixel 4 is perhaps the most leaked phone ever and unsurprisingly, it keeps happening year after year. From complete specs to hands-on videos, every single thing is out in the public. In addition, developers have managed to run some of the exclusive Pixel 4 features on other Android devices. Yes, we are talking about the Pixel 4 live wallpapers. In this article, I am going to show how you can get the Pixel 4 live wallpapers on any Android device and run it without any lag or jitter. With that said, let’s jump right in and learn about the steps.

Install Pixel 4 Live Wallpapers

The Pixel 4 Live Wallpaper has been modded by Pranav Pandey, an Android developer who has been doing this for the past few years. Thanks to his effort, the modded APK is compatible with Android 7 (Nougat) and above so the majority of modern smartphones can run the live wallpapers without any issues. Also, we did our testing on OnePlus 7T where it worked like a charm but stuttered a bit on Mi A1 due to its dated hardware. With that said, let’s go through the steps.

1. First of all, download the Wallpapers app (Free) from the Play Store. It’s developed by Google and we need this app to access the live wallpapers.

2. Now, download the Pixel 4 Live Wallpaper APK from APKMirror and install it on your Android smartphone. The system might block the installation since the app is from a third-party store. So to allow the installation, tap on Settings and enable the toggle.

3. After the successful installation, open the Google Wallpapers app from the app drawer. Now, scroll down and you will find the “Live Wallpapers” section. Tap on it and you will find all the Pixel 4 live wallpapers in action.

4. Select your preferred wallpaper and tap on the “Set Wallpaper” button to make it your home and lock screen wallpaper. I particularly love the Doodle one for its minimalistic and non-intensive animation.

5. If you are running Android 10, you can even customize live wallpapers based on various patterns available inside each wallpaper. Enjoy!

SEE ALSO: How to Install Pixel 4 Voice Recorder App on Any Android Device

Get the Ball Rolling with the New Live Wallpapers

That was our quick look into the new live wallpapers from the upcoming Pixel 4. Every year, Google brings some stunning live wallpapers with its Pixel phones in the peculiar Google fashion. And I can’t wait for the official release so that we can find more such features in detail. So that will be all from us. If you want more of Google Pixel’s goodies in the coming days then stay tuned with us.