Genshin Impact Anime Teased in New Ufotable’s Promotional Reel

Genshin Impact has been at a all time high with the Nod-krai arc reigniting interest towards the game with solid storytelling. With Luna V set to release in a couple of days, Varka is not the only thing Genshin Impact fans have to look forward to. Ufotable, the renowned anime studio behind Demon Slayer and Fate, has just teased the Genshin Impact anime in their new promotional reel.

Ufotable Teases Genshin Impact Anime in Its Future Lineup

In the new promotional reel from Ufotable, they reveal all their major upcoming projects for 2026. Although there are many big names, the one that got my attention the most was Genshin Impact. We first learned that Ufotable and Hoyoverse were working on the Genshin Impact anime in 2022. After that, the news about the anime was close to none, until this promotional reel that was revealed today, just a couple of days before the Genshin Impact Luna V banners go live.

This means that Ufotable is finally planning to release the Genshin Impact anime in 2026, which was not expected by any of us in the community. Sadly, the actual tease doesn’t reveal anything about the anime itself. We only see Aether and Lumine in the teaser, trying to grab each other’s hands. Also, the name of the anime is likely going to be only ‘Genshin,’ as revealed in the teaser.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Hopefully, we will get more teasers specifically for the Genshin Impact anime soon from Ufotable this year, and a release date. The best timing would be before the traveler journeys to Snezhnaya, as it would be the perfect time to bring new players to the game. When it comes to storytelling, we would have to see how much content Ufotable would have to cut to streamline it for a normal anime viewer.

The story would likely begin with the Siblings first entering Teyvat and then getting separated after fighting Asmoday, one of the Genshin Impact Shades. Anything else may not make sense for those unfamiliar with the Genshin Impact lore.

So, what’s your opinion on the Genshin Impact anime tease by Ufotable? Tell us what you expect from the anime in the comments below.