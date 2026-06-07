Halo Campaign Evolved Release Date Announced, Coming This July

Halo Studios is coming back stronger with the ground-up remake of the very first title, Halo: Combat Evolved. During the remake’s announcement, Halo Studios confirmed that Halo Campaign Evolved will release sometime in 2026. Now, the studios have finally revealed the release date for Halo Campaign Evolved at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 event.

Halo Campaign Evolved Pre-Orders Live, Releasing July 28 This Year

At the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 event today, Halo Studios unveiled a new, stunning trailer for Halo Campaign Evolved. And the studios have confirmed that Halo Campaign Evolved is coming out on July 28, 2026. The new Halo remake will be available on all platforms: PC, PS5, and Xbox. You can watch the latest gameplay trailer of Halo Campaign Evolved below:

As you can see in the trailer, this is a full remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, built in Unreal Engine 5. Halo Studios has confirmed that there will be three new missions to play in Halo Campaign Evolved. The game will include Operation: METEORITE, a new three-mission story arc featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson.

As the release date has been set in stone, Halo Studios has opened the pre-orders for Halo Campaign Evolved today. If you are ready to play as Master Chief in the UE5 remake, you can place your pre-order right away on your desired platform now. There are three editions for Halo Campaign Evolved: Standard, Premium, and Collector’s Edition.

Early access to the Halo Campaign Evolved begins on July 23, 2026. So, if you are so eager to play the new Halo remake, pre-order either the Premium or Collector’s edition to access the game a week earlier.

Having said that, are you going to pre-order Halo Campaign Evolved premium editions or wait until the standard launch? Let us know in the comments below.