Over the past few years, we have seen people make some unique projects with the cheap DIY computer board, Raspberry Pi. Back in 2019, we saw the handheld gaming console, “Lyra”, entirely made with the Raspberry Pi. Now, a student from Singapore has created a similar gaming console. However, it is inside a watermelon!

Part-time YouTuber and a student of the Singapore Management University, Cedrick came up with the idea of creating this unique piece of tech all by himself. According to him, the inspiration for this “watermelon Gameboy” came to him when he was getting bored in his place during the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Making a console has always been a favorite project for the rpi [Rasberry Pi] community, it’s one of those things you definitely need to try if you are in the scene. I decided to attempt the project myself with an added personal twist :)”, he wrote in a statement to VICE.

A GameBoy Inside a Watermelon

Now, coming to the device itself, Cedrick took a Raspberry Pi, an LCD screen, a speaker, and some buttons and connected it all together. After setting up the hardware, the Singaporean student added a few lines of code to the config file. This was for the audio configuration. He also downloaded some libraries to configure the screen and add the button inputs.

With all the hardware set up, now it was time to make the unique watermelon casing for the console. So, Cedrick took a watermelon and scooped the inside clean. After this, he made the necessary cut-outs on the watermelon to fit the buttons, screen, and speaker. And after a few moments of struggle to fit all the components inside the watermelon, the YouTuber finally created a working gaming console inside a watermelon.

Now, Cedrick takes this “Watermelon Gameboy” to grocery stores to play “Pokemon Emerald” and turn some eyes. Seeing someone play a game on a watermelon really intrigues the general public. In fact, to turn some more eyes, Cedrick actually travels with this “Watermelon GameBoy”.

The YouTuber recently shared a video showcasing the whole development process of the console. You can check it out right below.